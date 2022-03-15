NASCAR: How Alex Bowman Brushes Off Criticism

Without looking, you might not guess that NASCAR driver Alex Bowman is second in NASCAR Cup Series victories behind teammate Kyle Larson since last year. It’s true, though. Bowman won his latest race at the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas a week ago. It was a race that his Hendrick Motorsports teammate finished just behind him in the No. 2 spot. However, even with his victories and success of late, the 28-year-old driver still deals with his fair share of criticism.

For instance, Bowman won in Vegas two weeks ago. However, Kyle Busch had harsh words to say about Bowman following his victory. He said on the radio, “The same f—ing guy who backs into every f—ing win that he ever f—ing gets backs into another f—ing win. Bulls—!” It was harsh words from the superstar driver from Joe Gibbs Racing. In response, Bowman tweeted, “Family friendly sport… 18% of the proceeds backing into an animal shelter near you” and raised money for local animal shelters in the process.

Bowman also said, “He’s one of the guys that I feel like I race better with than most. So [I’m] appreciative of that. And we’ve never had any issues before and I don’t even think that was an issue. It was just an opportunity to make a t-shirt and raise some money for animals.” He likes the challenge of racing guys like Busch on the track.

The NASCAR driver continued, “Everything’s good. Everything’s fine.” Things have smoothed over between the two. He added, “He was just mad to lose the race. And I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides taking the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I.”

That has been Bowman’s response to criticism. To both win and take the high road when folks might pile on. He just wins and keeps doing what he’s doing.

Alex Bowman Makes Different for NASCAR

Bowman had a big week in Las Vegas last week. The driver won the race and in the process helped a local animal shelter in a major way. He said after, “With the win in Las Vegas, we were able to make a larger impact than a weekend without a win, which makes it that much sweeter.” He continued, “Last year, we were able to win four times and it made those moments even more special to know that Ally and myself are making an impact on pets in that city. I am looking forward to winning more races and helping save them all.”

Only time will tell with how it will unfold down the stretch for Bowman, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, things look good for Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports.