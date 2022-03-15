NASCAR: Chase Briscoe’s First Career Win Led To an Electric Radio Call

As NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe posted his first Cup Series win on Sunday, the radio call was electric. He managed to take the checkered flag. It was in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway. But listening to how it all sounded, especially with the final lap and cars roaring through the track, is epic. It was a solid day for Chase Briscoe and his team as they posted win No. 1.

NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Gets First Win and Big Congrats

The win for Chase Briscoe happens to be his first in 40 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series. And if you didn’t know anything else about him, then this will be something for your memories. He is a big fan of Tony Stewart. In fact, “Smoke” happens to be Briscoe’s childhood hero.

Well, guess who had something to say to Briscoe? None other than Tony Stewart. He’s the co-owner of the Stewart-Haas Racing Team. And Briscoe drives the No. 14 car, just like Stewart did in his days as an active driver.

Stewart popped up on video and shared a message for the Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner. “Hey, Chase! Just wanted you to know how proud I am and happy for you,” Stewart said. “So excited that a buddy of mine from Indiana has come up, just like his father, and been a hero. You’re the man, buddy! I’m super proud of you, super happy for you and the team. See you soon, man. Take care.”

Tight Finish Involving Briscoe, Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain

Well, the race did come down to a battle of Chase Briscoe against Chase Elliott. But there was more to happen here. A caution flag brought on a restart with 20 laps left. Erik Jones wrecked. Chase Briscoe then battled Kevin Harvick, Ross Chastain, and Ryan Blaney. Blaney, though, had some car issues.

This put Chastain and Briscoe right in the center of the action. Tyler Reddick even found a spot for himself in this push to the finish. And it did look like the young guns would leave Harvick behind.

The No. 4 just couldn’t compete with Nos. 14, 8, and 1 and their speed. Another caution hit when Elliott’s No. 9 car got away from him on a turn. He was able to keep on driving but there was a caution and restart with seven laps left. Forget about going to pit road now. Briscoe stayed the course and ended up trusting his crew. What a way to go for Briscoe as you heard on the radio call. It’s one of those moments that he will never forget. Pretty cool to get Tony Stewart to give you a shoutout, too.