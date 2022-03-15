NASCAR: How Chase Briscoe Took Home First Cup Series Win at 27 Years Old

NASCAR’s Chase Briscoe is the winner of this year’s First Cup Series. At 27 years old, the race car driver is looking back at all of the events leading up to this moment.

Beginning his NASCAR journey at 20 years old, Briscoe was ready to throw in the towel. Only making two ARCA starts, he did not see his career moving forward.

“I called my mom, I remember, an hour before,” Briscoe reflects. “[I] was bawling. I was over it. I felt like I had been kicked so many times, had no opportunities.”

While he almost gives it all up, Briscoe then receives a phone call that changes his mind. In 2015, Briggs and Beth Cunningham asked the race car driver if he wanted to test their ARCA car. The trial run turned into a full-time gig, bringing Briscoe closer to victory. In 2016, he won six of the 20 races that season, making a much better name for himself in the industry.

In 2017, Briscoe made his NASCAR debut, finishing in third place at the Camping World Truck Series. Then, at the end of the season, he reached the first-place title at Homestead-Miami Speedway. All of these amazing moments lead him to his big win last Sunday.

Chase Briscoe is now the winner of the First Cup Series at just 27 years old. According to the site, he is now the “200th driver to win at NASCAR’s top level.”

“I never thought I’d win a Truck race, let alone win in all three series now,” he says. “It’s super special. Can’t believe it. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. I don’t know if it will for a while.”

NASCAR’s Chase Briscoe: A Newfound Confidence

The First Cup Series winner says that his confidence has grown throughout his career. Just seven years ago, Briscoe was ready to leave racing behind. Today, he feels like he belongs in NASCAR.

“I think from a confidence standpoint, I feel like I belong this year,” he says. “Last year, you’re very eyes wide open. You’re racing against guys you’ve watched on TV for years, you’ve looked up to. Now, I don’t look at the 18 car and go, ‘That’s Kyle Busch.’ It’s just the 18 car, another guy out there.”

More importantly, his achievements show him that there is still so much hard work to be done.

“This isn’t a guarantee. This could be my only win. I hope not. It shows I’m capable of being at this level, but you still have to keep working.”

Are you rooting for Chase Briscoe for the rest of the season? Let us know your thoughts on his journey (as well as your top NASCAR picks) on social media.