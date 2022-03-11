NASCAR: How Daniel Suarez Finds a ‘Home-Field Advantage’ at Phoenix

NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez finds himself having a kind of “home-field advantage” when it comes to this Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. How does this happen? Well, Daniel Suarez is the only full-time Mexican driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s a native of Monterrey, Mexico. The Phoenix area happens to be one city with a lot of Hispanic culture. Of course, the race is the closest one to Mexico throughout the season. It’s a time to show support and help. He’s made himself into quite a fan favorite among his fellow Hispanics, too.

Back in 2019, he started the “Daniel’s Amigos” program. He teamed up with NASCAR, Coca-Cola, and participating tracks to do this. It provides fans a chance on Race Day to have an experience and embrace their heritage. It’ll be the first time it happens in Arizona, where close to 200 Latinos will cheer on Suarez. This program is a source of pride for Daniel Suarez.

NASCAR Driver Daniel Suarez Working With Advantage at Phoenix

“We’re very lucky to be in the position of carrying out these kinds of events with a lot of Latinos in this amazing country,” Suarez said. “These are my people.”

Yes, this race is NASCAR’s closest one to Mexico. There always has been a heavy Hispanic presence at the Avondale-based track. It could even grow this year, though. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Latino population in Phoenix narrowly eclipsed residents who identify as white (or non-Latino) at 42.6%. Well, it is a solid way to help bring about more Hispanics there. It also brings them into the NASCAR world with a flavor of fun.

“Daniel’s Amigos” offers fans some access to exclusive pre-race festivities. Also included are reserved seating, giveaways, and one-on-one time with Suarez before he hits the track. We get more about this from The Arizona Republic.

‘Daniel’s Amigos’ Group Will Be Out In Full Force on Sunday

When it comes to Sunday, “Daniel’s Amigos” can have an authentic Mexican breakfast and listen to a live Mariachi band. The NASCAR racer will be there for 45 minutes. He plans on socializing and being around to take photos with fans. But he’s also planning to hand out prizes to children, too.

“I’m as excited for the event as I am for the race itself,” said Suarez, the 2016 Xfinity Series champion. Ironically, he has a pair of Top 10 finishes in 10 Cup races at Phoenix Raceway. “Arizona has been an amazing place for me.”

Now, it’s worth noting that just those picked for the “Daniel’s Amigos” package will be permitted to participate in the pre-race event. Go sign up for it, though, at his website.