NASCAR: How Drivers Stack Up in Recent Power Rankings

NASCAR power rankings are out on a Tuesday. It’s time to see how your favorite NASCAR drivers are stacking up in the rankings. We are through three races for this current Cup Series season. Alex Bowman captured the checkered flag last Sunday at the Pennzoil 400, which took place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. There have been some solid finishes for Adam Almirola, too. But other drivers have also been finding their edge as the NASCAR power rankings will reveal. What does everything look like right now? We get some help from NASCAR.com.

NASCAR Power Rankings Find Kyle Larson Sitting Atop The Field

Kyle Larson is still in the No. 1 position. Well, it is going to be hard to get Larson from this spot. Especially if he’s in the running for victory in the closing laps every weekend. He is looking forward to another run in Phoenix this Sunday.

In No. 2 in the NASCAR power rankings is Chase Elliott. Now he was not battling his teammate for a win this week, but he did still nab his second top 10 this season.

At No. 3 is Kyle Busch. He’s on a mission this season and Busch was thisclose to winning in his hometown on Sunday.

Moving on to No. 4 we find Martin Truex Jr. He picked up his first top 10 this season at Vegas. Truex has been solid throughout all three races with an 11.3 average finish.

Now, at No. 5 is Joey Logano. He wasn’t a factor at Las Vegas. But he’s good other places and will be on the lookout for a checkered flag at Phoenix.

Coming in at No. 6 is Kevin Harvick. He is off to a quiet start. He, too, has his eyes set on Phoenix Raceway.

Let’s ride on in the NASCAR power rankings to No. 7. It’s there we find Alex Bowman. Bowman’s wins are real, and they make for spectacular T-shirts.

At No. 8 is Tyler Reddick. Finally, Reddick has something to show for all that early speed. He got his first top 10 of 2022 at Las Vegas.

Rolling in at No. 9 is Denny Hamlin. He called himself the “worst driver on the track” with the “fastest car” at Vegas. Hey, he’s going to be catching on with it all in the Next Gen. Always a threat to win at Phoenix, he could snap out of it this weekend.

As we round out the Top 10, we find Ryan Blaney right there. Vegas was not a banner day for Team Penske — something that is not often said. He got caught up in a mess out there and finished 36th.