NASCAR: How One Driver Kept a 49 Year Old Streak Going

It is definitely something to note when a NASCAR driver can keep a 49-year-old streak going in the busy auto racing world. The fact that this involves what took place in the NASCAR Cup Series’ first two races is pretty wild, too. When you find out that it does matter where one finishes for this streak to stay alive will be interesting to observe. NASCAR streaks are watched closely by the sport’s many fans. What kind of streak are we talking about? Let’s get some help here from Beyond The Flag.

This streak happens to involve Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing. See, Almirola has not even led a single lap in the NASCAR season so far. That’s important to remember when talking about this 49-year-old streak, too. Why does it matter? He kept a streak alive dating back to the 1973 season. Almirola managed to finish in the Top 10 of those two races. No other driver finished in the top 10 for both races.

Almirola kept the streak alive as we mark the 49th straight season when that’s not the case.

Daytona finishers from first through 11 were Austin Cindric, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Blaney, Almirola, Kyle Busch, Michael McDowell, David Ragan, Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, and Ty Dillon. For the WISE Power 400, those top finishers were Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Daniel Hemric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Cole Custer.

A Total of 19 Top Finishers In First Two Races Is Highest Number Since ’73

Now, let’s get some old-school NASCAR results in here going back to 1973. At Riverside, those top 10 finishers were Mark Donohue, Bobby Allison, Ray Elder, Bobby Unser, Jimmy Insolo, Jack McCoy, Elmo Langley, Richard White, J.C. Danielsen, and Henley Gray. At the mighty Daytona 500, those top 10 racers were “The King” Richard Petty, Bobby Isaac, Dick Brooks, A.J. Foyt, Hershel McGriff, Buddy Baker, James Hylton, Ramo Scott, Buddy Arrington, and Vic Parsons.

But Almirola does have two top 10 finishes in the Daytona 500 and the WISE Power 400. There have been a total of 19 top 10 finishers in these first two races. That’s the highest total since there was a max 20 in the 1973 season. No driver finished in the top 10 for both of that season’s first two races. Every year since then, at least one driver has finished in the top 10 for both Cup races. And Almirola keeps that alive.

He sits in the No. 10 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing this NASCAR season. Almirola finished fifth and sixth in the first two races.