NASCAR: How Rajah Caruth Went From iRacing to the Xfinity Series

This weekend’s NASCAR debut for Rajah Caruth in the Xfinity Series is a big moment. Caruth didn’t take the conventional path either. When he makes his debut in the No. 44 Chevy at the Richmond Raceway this season, he will have a lot of experience behind him. A lot of that experience wasn’t done on the pavement, but on the computer screen.

NASCAR and its iRacing program have really developed over the years and Rajah Caruth is a shining example of simulation racing. The driver is just 19-years-old. He didn’t drive his first race ar until he was 16. William Byron is a great example of iRacing being used to prepare a driver for the real deal. Byron is five years older than Caruth, and already has three Cup Series wins to his name.

This weekend in Richmond is more than just racing, too. It is the first place that Caruth saw a NASCAR race live. It instilled the passion into him to get into iRacing and then into the real thing. His first time behind the wheel of a real car was in a Legends Car. He has worked his way up on the track since that first race in 2019 and still takes time to run through simulations, of course.

This NASCAR debut is the next step for Rajah Caruth. He has done very well in the ARCA Menards Series earning himself some top-5 and top-10 finishes along the way, per NBC Sports. He has three Late Model race wins and a very impressive resume on the iRacing circuit.

With each step he’s taken so far, the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program member has impressed. When most of his competitors have 10 years or more experience by this point in their careers, Caruth is just getting started.

NASCAR Debut for Rajah Caruth Won’t be Easy

This NASCAR debut for Rajah Caruth is going to be fun and exciting. However, it would be unfair to expect a win or a top-5 finish even from the young driver. Many of the drivers in the Xfinity Series have more than 10 years of experience on the track. That includes young drivers like Caruth. His iRacing background makes him a different kind of driver. We’ll see how those simulations pan out at Richmond.

This won’t be the only Xfinity race this season for the young driver either. He still has a schedule that will take him to Pocono, Kansas, Martinsville, and Phoenix. He’s going to get a feel for the real thing this weekend and later on this season. For a budding young star, this time is going to be important for his development.

So, keep an eye out for that No. 44 on Saturday. He might just impress you.