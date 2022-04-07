NASCAR: Here’s How To Watch the Weekend’s Races at Martinsville Speedway

This week’s NASCAR event in Martinsville looks a little different from previous weeks in the 2022 season. For starters, all three races in this week’s triple-header will take place after dark. Additionally, the festivities kick off on Thursday night rather than Friday and wrap up on Saturday night instead of Sunday. That said, you can still catch every moment of the action live. Before we get into how to watch this week’s NASCAR event in Martinsville, however, let’s talk a little about each race.

Here are a few details about this week’s triple-header:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 200 laps 105 miles Defending winner: Zane Smith

NASCAR Xfinity Series Call Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com 250 laps 131.5 miles Defending winner: Josh Berry (spring), Noah Gragson (fall)

NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 400 laps 210 miles Defending winner: Martin Truex Jr (spring), Alex Bowman (fall)



How to Watch the NASCAR Races in the Martinsville Speedway

Listed below is the full TV schedule for this week’s NASCAR event at the Martinsville Speedway, including the times of each event and how to watch. All times listed are in Eastern Standard.

Thursday, April 7

3:00 PM: Camping World Truck Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

5:30 PM: Xfinity Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1

7:00 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: Camping World Truck Series at Martinsville – FS1

8:00 PM: Camping World Truck Series Blue Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 – FS1, MRN

Friday, April 8

4:30 PM: Cup Series Practice/Qualifying – FS1, MRN

6:30 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series – FS1

7:30 PM: Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 – FS1, MRN

Saturday, April 9

7:00 PM: NASCAR RaceDay: Cup Series at Martinsville – FS1

7:30 PM: Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 – FS1, MRN

What to Expect at the Martinsville Speedway

There’s a reason NASCAR officials and drivers alike refer to the Martinsville Speedway as “The Paperclip”. At just 0.526 miles in length, it stands as the shortest track in the NASCAR Cup Series. Though this weekend’s race is 400 laps just like last week’s short track contest in Richmond, it’s a full 100 miles shorter.

The turns are also only banked 12 degrees. To put that into perspective, the Talladega Superspeedway, one of the steepest tracks in NASCAR, has 33 degrees of banking. Being such a short track, as well as the only NASCAR oval to have asphalt straightaways and concrete turns, Martinsville Speedway earned the nickname the “Half Mile of Mayhem.”

Fun fact: the Martinsville Speedway is older than NASCAR itself! Though The Paperclip held its first NASCAR event on July 4, 1948 (the stock car organization’s inaugural year), it has technically already been open since 1947.