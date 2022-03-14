NASCAR: How Trevor Bayne Staged His Comeback

After a disappointing performance in the 2018 season, it appeared that NASCAR driver Trevor Bayne might be done for good. The driver received a glimmer of hope in 2020 in the form of a brief stint in the Truck Series. Following the 2020 season, however, Bayne disappeared from the NASCAR scene altogether.

So when Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Trevor Bayne would be a part-time competitor in the 2022 Xfinity Series, NASCAR fans everywhere read the news with their jaws on the floor. Though Bayne was only scheduled for seven races, his performance in Phoenix seems to have earned him another.

After taking pole position, Bayne led 28 laps and finished fourth in the Phoenix Raceway, leading JGR to add an eighth race to the driver’s 2022 schedule. This Saturday, Bayne will drive the No. 18 Toyota in the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Nalley Cars 250.

Retweet to congratulate Trevor Bayne on his NASCAR Xfinity Series POLE at Phoenix!@Tbayne6 | @JoeGibbsRacing pic.twitter.com/SP1yyo9PFV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 12, 2022

In a statement released by Joe Gibbs Racing, Trevor Bayne shared the excitement he feels to be behind the wheel once again. “Over the past three years I didn’t know if I’d ever get an opportunity to race for wins again,” Bayne said. “But my desire to do so never faded.”

“I’m so excited to have this opportunity to work with Jason Ratcliff and everyone at JGR. I want nothing more than to come back stronger than ever and put that Devotion Nutrition GR Supra into victory lane.”

In 2019, Trevor Bayne had multiple offers to drive, but didn’t have the sponsorship money necessary to compete. Unfortunately for the No. 18 driver, it appears sponsorship opportunities are once again in short supply. Bayne is already racing a part-time schedule due to sponsorship struggles, despite Devotion Nutrition signing on for Bayne’s original half-season booking.

There’s been no announcement regarding who will sponsor Trevor Bayne’s race in Atlanta, nor any indication of a plan for future races. That said, if Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find work for Bayne, the driver will most likely land on his feet.

Trevor Bayne wins the opening stage at Phoenix after a battle to the line with Noah Gragson.



More» https://t.co/QBl83iYqbh pic.twitter.com/VUNCIwXsAz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 12, 2022

Because of his impressive 2022 season and inspirational story, Trevor Bayne is becoming a bit of an Xfinity Series celebrity, making him an attractive choice for teams. Not to mention, Bayne is far from content with his fourth place finish in the Phoenix Raceway. He has his eyes on the prize.

“I’m sick in my stomach that I didn’t win with that race car,” Bayne said about Saturday’s race. “That was by far the best race car I’ve ever been in. Drove from dead last to fourth in a 100-lap green-flag run. Never got a caution to really recover. We were hoping for it.”

“But man, it’s a weird thing to come back and be disappointed with fourth. I’m kind of like trying to remind myself to be thankful to be here. But when you have a car that good, you want to be where Noah [Gragson] is right now.”