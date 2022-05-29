NASCAR: How, When to Watch Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

It’s a big day of racing, and we have everything you need to know about how to watch the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte. The Charlotte Motor Speedway has been host to some amazing races. Is this year’s edition going to give us another instant classic?

How to Watch NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Time: Sunday, May 29, 20022 at 6:00 PM EST

Sunday, May 29, 20022 at 6:00 PM EST TV: Fox

Fox Radio: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, PRN

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, PRN Weather: 85 by the green flag, sunny, dropping into the 70s – No rain

The day should be perfect for some NASCAR racing. We will see some great weather all day and night for the race. It’s going to be a bit hot, and those at the track will want to stay hydrated.

It’s another superspeedway race and that means we might see some familiar faces that we saw at Daytona and Talladega. So far this Cup Series season, there have been 13 races and 11 winners. William Byron and Ross Chastain are the only drivers on the year with multiple wins, two apiece.

Is this a race where we’ll see a driver, like rookie Austin Cindric, come back and win another race? He took the Dyaotna win and shocked the field to start the year. Then again, it might be a driver like Bubba Wallace, who is always a threat to take the checkered flag at these superspeedways, that ends up the winner.

A lot of pressure will be on drivers like Brad Keselowski who want to see themselves in the playoffs. However, with his point penalty and poor driving as of late, things are going to be really hard as far as postseason racing goes. If he wins a race, that makes things a lot easier, but with the way things are going a win isn’t going to guarantee that you get in.

What are your expectations for today? Is there anything that earlier races this season can tell us about this one in Charlotte?

NASCAR Gets Ready for the 600

It has been fun seeing all of the preparations for the Coca-Cola 600. This was a busy weekend for fans of motorsports. Of course, there has been a jam-packed weekend of NASCAR, including the ARCA Menard’s series. Then, there was the Indy 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix. So, if you’re a fan of loud engines and gasoline, then this has been perfect for you.

Seeing that it is going to be a clear and warm night of racing, it should be a good race. No rain delays to make this one go into the late hours of the night. The longest race in NASCAR is back and by the end of it, we will have another Coca-Cola 600 winner.

Get ready, switch those TV channels, or change the radio station. The engines are going to start soon and we will have racing in Charlotte.