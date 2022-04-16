NASCAR: How, When to Watch This Weekend’s Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

With last week just a speck in the rearview mirror, NASCAR turns to Bristol for the weekend and it’s going to get messy. It won’t just be the dirt and red clay making it that way, either. The action on the track should be physical and fans should get their money’s worth. Last week, William Byron found the checkered flag for the second time this season. Who will it be over the course of the 250 lap race?

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol

Time: Cup Series – April, 17 at 7:00 PM EST

Cup Series – April, 17 at 7:00 PM EST Where: Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee

Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tennessee TV/Radio: Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio

Fox, Performance Racing Network, SiriusXM NASAR Radio The Truck Series race is scheduled for 8:00 PM Saturday, April, 16 on FS1

This weekend is going to be full of fun racing. Already, drivers in the Truck Series and the Cup Series have hit the track for qualifying and practice rounds. So, the drivers are getting used to the dirt and used to sliding and banging around a bit. The race is going to be a lot of fun, and fans always love watching the cars on the dirt.

Since NASCAR brought back the dirt race at Bristol last year, fans have been waiting for more. The Next Gen cars have performed really well so far outside of some growing pains early on. Each week there seem to be a few teams that get things just right and run some great races. Last year, Joey Logano was able to speed his way to the finish line before anyone else. It got wild down on the track with wrecks and spinouts and things of that nature.

Just over a half-mile of red clay, the NASCAR Bristol Food City Dirt Race is a throwback to NASCAR’s early years. Racing on dirt was all early drivers did. While the dirt tracks have been changed out mostly for asphalt, the league wanted to bring back some of that nostalgia. So, we have Bristol dirt.

The action is going to get going on Sunday night for the Cup Series. However, the Truck Series is doing things under the lights on Saturday. One very popular Cup driver will be behind the wheel of the No. 7.

Chase Elliott to Drive Trucks at Bristol

The 2020 Cup Series champion is going to get behind the wheel of a truck again. Chase Elliott is set to double up this weekend. That means a hell of a lot of driving. Before he races in the Truck Series tonight, the most popular driver in the Cup Series will have to run qualifying laps. While it is just 15 quick ones, it’s a lot to do right before lining up in the truck race at 8:00 PM.

Four heats will run for qualifying. The first gets started at 6 PM EST. They will each kick-off 15 minutes after the last one began. If things stay on track. Elliott is in the fourth and final heat, which will put him in his Cup Series car running qualifying laps an hour and 15 minutes before he races in the No. 7 truck.

Qualifying is over on FS2 if you would like to watch that. Meanwhile, the Truck Series race tonight will take place on FS1. A lot of exciting things to watch this weekend in the NASCAR world.