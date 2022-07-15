NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Asks Fans Who Deserves a Promotion to the Cup Series

Sometimes, NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. likes to stir the pot a little. He just has to send one tweet and boom … his followers — which includes a whole lot of dedicated and passionate NASCAR fans — are always willing to respond. There is no doubt that there are a lot of great young drivers in all three national series. But, who from the Xfinity and Truck Series deserves a promotion?

It’s a simple “what if” that people do in sports all the time. And, with the regular season winding down and certain teams not making the playoffs in the Cup Series — as well as some aging drivers — fans are asking questions like this to themselves and friends all the time.

“If you were a cup owner and were looking to hire a driver, what driver from the xfinity or truck series [sic] would you hire. You can pick from only those two series,” the driver tweeted.

If you were a cup owner and were looking to hire a driver, what driver from the xfinity or truck series would you hire. You can pick from only those two series. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 15, 2022

Thankfully, Dale Earnhardt Jr. helped move the discussion along by narrowing it to the two lesser national series. If we opened it up to ARCA and everything else, there’s no telling how many different names we’d see.

One name that you saw immediately was Josh Berry. Truck Series driver and Rackley WAR tire specialist Brad Perez quickly named Berry, even tagging the driver.

Even Michael Waltrip chimed in with a suggestion that a lot of fans seemed to love. After dealing with injuries and still driving his truck fast as hell, you have to think of Carson Hocevar.

A) he’s fast

B) wears many stylish hats

C) hes tall like me

D) his name has the word car in it.

A is the most important reason. — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) July 15, 2022

Like Dale Earnhardt Jr. – is Legacy the True Answer?

There’s no doubt that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is, and will be, a legacy driver. When your dad is Dale Sr. it comes with the territory. So, is the answer to his Twitter question another legacy driver? well, some folks might think so. We all know who I’m talking about, it’s Ty Gibbs.

Ty Gibbs. Last name, equipment, whatever, dude is doing things that no one hs done before. He has outshined other prospects with years more experience. He is the next big thing.



It’s a lame answer, I know. — Mitchell Breuer (@MitchellB66) July 15, 2022

Is this a super popular answer? No. But when you’re winning races and driving the way that Gibbs has been this season, there is no way to ignore it. Four wins and seven top-five finishes on the season have the 19-year-old poised to compete for a championship. He’s second in the points standings behind A.J. Allmendinger. This is a hotly contested series and that means it will be a big challenge for Gibbs to walk away with the championship.

So, Outsiders, what do we think? Is there a driver out there that hasn’t been mentioned? What if we talked about part-time drivers. Nick Sanchez and Rajah Caruth are two drivers to keep a look out for. Two ARCA full-timers who occasionally step into the Xfinity Series.

I think the biggest lesson from Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s thought experiment is that there are tons of talented drivers in the lower series. So, when the time comes, the talent pool is deep. Lots of great driving ahead for NASCAR fans.