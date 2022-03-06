NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Misses Racing ‘Terribly’

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been in the driver’s seat for a lot of his life. It’s almost like he’s connected to it. And if you do something for as long as he did, then it’s understandable if you miss it. Well, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is opening up about it in a real, authentic way. What is he saying about racing? Let’s take a look with some help from Front Office Sports.

NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Admits That ‘It’s Healthy’ To Miss Racing

Of course, Dale Jr. is the son of the late, great Dale Earnhardt. Junior has won 26 NASCAR Cup Series races as well as 24 Xfinity Series races. His professional career started back in 1996. Now, he retired from the full-time racing world in 2017. When asked if he missed it, well, here’s what he said.

“Terribly,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “And I think that’s OK; it’s healthy.” These days, you can find the 47-year-old taking part in one Xfinity Series race per year.

But he spends time with his family and co-owns the JR Motorsports race team. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. also is on the NBC Sports Group telecasts as an analyst. He’s busy these days writing best-selling books, too. And Earnhardt Jr. also is getting more involved in the business world.

Driver Said That He Finds Things To Remind Him Of Racing At Track

Well, all of that is good for sure. He’s earned his success and has the recognition and honors to go along with it. Yet, there always is that itch to race. After all, he is Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I miss it really bad, but I compartmentalize it,” he said. “When I’m at a racetrack, I’m reminded every 10 minutes of either something I miss or something I do not miss. It’s a healthy thing, because when I take that into the TV booth with me — missing the driving — I think it comes out as passion. I’m excited about what I’m seeing, and you can tell that I want to be there.”

He says that he hangs on to a little bit of that. “Just racing, driving, being out on the track, swapping positions with other drivers and competing against other guys — and just being in the car,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I feel incredibly alive when I’m behind the wheel of a race car, driving a car around a track, especially in competition.”