NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Most Stand Out Moment from Career

Look over the amazing career of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and you will find many amazing moments indeed. He’s a NASCAR Hall of Famer. And he has his fair share of checkered flags. Because of it, Dale Earnhardt Jr. finds himself among the legendary drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series. That, of course, includes his father, Dale Earnhardt. If there was one of the moments that stands out, which one might it be? Well, let’s leave it up to Dale Jr. to talk about it. We get some help here from Front Office Sports.

At A Glance

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had a lot of solid career moments.

He’s the son of the legendary Dale Earnhardt and made a name for himself, too.

With all of his victories, two that are top of mind are his Daytona 500 titles.

Seeing memories pop up on social media through pictures impresses him.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Career Moments Come To Mind Around Daytona 500

With so many possible answers from the career of Dale Earnhardt Jr., he calls this race among the ones he remembers.

“Winning the Daytona 500 (in 2004 and ’14),” he said. “Those two are fresh on my mind this time of year.” Austin Cindric captured the victory at the Daytona International Speedway this year.

“Any kind of victory lane celebrations where my dad was present are always popping into my brain,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “I see a lot of photos that people post on Twitter and social media.

A Deep Love Between Him, NASCAR Fans Continues To This Day

“And they’re constantly celebrating my dad or something that I’ve done, and I love seeing those memories because I think about the race or the moment that it represents,” he said. “I really enjoy that about social media, seeing a lot of the past and the history that people share.”

There is a deep love between the fans of NASCAR and him. He talked about it above and people still remember his father, too. He did win the NASCAR Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years. My goodness, that’s quite a streak. But he also knows that the connection that he has with them transfers over into other things.

He’s no wallflower, that’s for sure. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is still a part of the racing world. He will get behind the wheel once a year on the Xfinity Series circuit. Earnhardt Jr. also is a team co-owner of JR Motorsports. Plus, he also wrote his memoir and was able to share his life experiences with others. Toss in he and his wife Amy are releasing their High Rock Vodka this spring.