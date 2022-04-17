For NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. there are few pleasures better in life than taking time to relax in his decked-out treehouse. In case you didn’t know, Earnhardt and his family have quite the piece of land. And, his treehouse is decked out in old signage, movie posters, retro appliances, and of course, some NASCAR memorabilia.

This treehouse has a little bit of everything. Also, it might look familiar to some folks out there. If you keep up with the show Treehouse Masters, then you might have seen his not-so-humble abode. Check out the video that the NASCAR Hall of Famer posted on Instagram and see for yourself.

Set back into the woods, the structure looks like it has a wrap-around porch. In the video, you can see all kinds of great pieces of art and other things. Of course, there’s the giant Sun Drop sign. “Refreshing as a cup of coffee,” the retro sign says, advertising the soda as a “Golden Cola.” The King Kong poster is also a great addition. And, if you didn’t see it the first time, check again for the picture of Dale Sr. You know he would have a place in the treehouse.

This looks like a great place to hang out with the family and just goof off or do whatever it is you feel like. You can see one of Earnhardt’s daughters relaxing on the couch and enjoying the sunlight coming through the window.

Xfinity Series driver Landon Cassill saw the post and had to comment. “Guy runs one race and has to go on a retreat to decompress,” he said jokingly. Of course, Cassill is referring to Dale Jr. getting behind the wheel for the recent Martinsville race.

NASCAR Fans Have Seen Dale Earnhardt Jr. on ‘Treehouse Masters’

There were more than a couple of folks that had seen the NASCAR icon in his treehouse before. As fans are well aware, Treehouse Masters show is pretty popular. The concept is appealing enough, who doesn’t want an awesome treehouse?

“You have quite the treehouse there,” one fan replied. “I saw this on ‘Treehouse Masters’ yesterday. Looks like a great place for your kids to hang out in a few years and looks like a great hideout for everybody!!”

“I saw the episode of ‘Treehouse Masters’ where you were showing it to Pete. It’s a beautiful treehouse. Nice place to relax,” another user said on Instagram.

Plain and simple, the treehouse is a big winner with the fans. And, with the family, of course. Dale Jr. has been focusing more on his family in recent years and it shows. He is always bringing them along to whatever he has going on. That includes heading out to the track for the occasional race or two.