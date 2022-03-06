NASCAR Icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Open Up About New Vodka Brand

Are you Outsiders ready to try the new Dale Earnhardt Jr. vodka? It’s a project he and his wife are very passionate about.

There are a lot of good things happening in the life of NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. One of the things he’s most excited about is his new business venture. That’s right, folks — Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy are releasing their High Rock Vodka sometime in April.

What You Need To Know

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy unveiled High Rock Vodka in January

The new vodka will be released sometime in April

It’s the first time he and his wife have worked together on a project professionally

Earnhardt Jr. wants to build a company that he can share with his kids and future generations

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Wants His New Vodka to Turn Into a Long-Term Business

You better believe that the 47-year-old NASCAR driver is excited about doing business. It goes without saying that he and his wife are already set financially, but he wants something he can leave behind to his children and future generations.

“It’s just trying to find something that is best long-term that we can share with our kids and multiple generations,” Earnhardt Jr. told Front Office Sports. “Amy and I are in a position where we really don’t have to work and we’re in a pretty good situation financially, but I want to go beyond that and present opportunities for our kids to have involvement in businesses as they become adults.”

As for why he decided to get into the vodka business specifically, it’s something he and Amy chose together.

“I was already a fan of vodka,” he said. “So I felt pretty comfortable with getting into that business, especially with Sugarlands Distilling. Their filtering process is a little unique and special, and it will set us apart from the others in a crowded space.”

Every NASCAR fan in the world knows how successful Dale Earnhardt Jr. was out on the track. But Earnhardt Jr. has always wanted more than that. He and his wife want to find their place in the business world. He says that he’s looking for his “[George] Foreman deal.”

“I always used George Foreman’s grill as an example of what all of us athletes are looking for. We want success on the playing field or on the race track, but we’re also all looking for that Foreman deal. I felt that was a pretty good analogy because George had a lot of success with that, and I think every driver out there is trying to find their place in the business world and find something that succeeds. Amy and I are actively in the pursuit of that, and I think we’re creating some special things.”