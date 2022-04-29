NASCAR Icon Danica Patrick Announces Major Physical Change After Suffering From Range of ‘Symptoms’

Former NASCAR driver and current commentator Danica Patrick had big news to share today with fans. She underwent a major change physically. As the driver explained in an Instagram post on Friday morning, she decided to get breast implants in 2014. After some years, she noticed that her health was going downhill without any real, noticeable reason. So, she decided to find answers.

NASCAR commentator Patrick explains her journey in the post. She says, “I wasn’t sure I was ready to share this[…] but then I remembered that true vulnerability is sharing something you’re not ready to.”

After noticing that she had “gained more weight, my hair wasn’t looking healthy at all and my face was a different shape,” the driver took action. She started to look into her symptoms which she listed in her post. They were numerous such as hypothyroidism, heavy metal toxicity, severe leaky gut, weight gain, dizziness, achiness, and more. The driving icon even posted these photos below to compare herself before and after getting her implants removed.

The procedure was done on Wednesday earlier this week. Retired NASCAR driver Danica Patrick said, “The picture is a [snapshot] of a couple [of] hours before and a couple [of] hours after. Within hours after surgery, this is what I noticed – my face had more color and less dark circles, my face started producing oil again, I could take a 30% deeper breath into my chest already, and I had so much energy when I woke up.”

Over the course of her NASCAR career, Danica Patrick went from a racing icon to an American icon in racing. She inspired a generation of young drivers, boys and girls, but most importantly helped pave the way for women in sports. It’s good to see her get through a tough time.

Former NASCAR Driver Danica Patrick Receives Tons of Support

Not only is it great to see former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick healthier and happier, but it’s awesome to see her get so much support. Patrick is a big advocate for a healthy lifestyle and has promoted an active life as well as practices like intermittent fasting.

There were all kinds of replies from “God Bless You!” to thanking Patrick for sharing the story. And of course, praising her for the strength to post it, to begin with. This is a sensitive issue and is something a lot of folks wouldn’t go public with. However, as usual, she shows why she’s a role model for so many. She knows that, though.

“If this post helps just one get to the root of their [own] issues, it did its job,” she went on to say. “I will share my progress as I go along.”

So, keep up with the driver as she continues along her journey. It seems that there will be more updates and posts to come and that’s exactly what you would expect from NASCAR star Danica Patrick.