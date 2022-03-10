NASCAR Icon Kevin Harvick’s Hilarious Family Photo Goes Viral

NASCAR superstar driver Kevin Harvick went viral this week, but maybe not for the reason, one might think. It did not have to do with anything on the speedway. It actually stemmed from Harvick posting a hilarious family photo gone wrong. In the photo that Harvick shared on his personal Twitter account, Harvick and his son are each throwing up two fingers that look like bunny ears. His daughter, Piper, however, may not have understood the assignment hilariously enough.

Kevin Harvick And The Viral Photo

I guess Piper didn’t understand the concept. pic.twitter.com/g1m72yMt1W — Kevin Harvick (@KevinHarvick) March 9, 2022

Kevin Harvick wrote for the caption of the photo, “I guess Piper didn’t understand the concept.” Fans loved the hilarious photo. One fan wrote, “This is hands down, the winner of the internet this week.” Another fan wrote, “She is saying, “You’re #1, twice!”

Kevin Harvick on Next Gen Cars

Kevin Harvick is a legend in NASCAR. At 46-years-old, he has been around for a long period of time. He has seen a lot of changes over the years to cars and to the sport itself. However, he had strong opinions on the engineering aspect of the sport today and how much that has changed what the sport used to perhaps be.

He said, “Today’s sport is so engineering-minded that the simple, everyday things sometimes get forgotten. It’s very important to do all the little things right, and you have to execute the simple things right too,” the driver explained.” Harvick emphasized the importance of taking care of the little things. These can sometimes get overlooked with the changes to the sport.

He continued, “But there are going to be a lot of decisions that we’re going to have to make this year that are just going to be simple-mined, common-sense decisions in order to just get the best out of what you have.” It’s not all that complicated to fix, though, from Harvick’s perspective. He wants what’s best for the sport and thinks he knows how the sport can adjust and make it all right.

Kevin Harvick Finishes at No. 12 in Pennzoil 400

Kevin Harvick came at No. 12 in the Pennzoil 400 out in Las Vegas last weekend. He will look to rebound a bit in Phoenix this weekend, where Kyle Larson is the betting favorite at +400. The top-5 betting favorites are all actually former winners of the race at one point or another. Harvick has his work cut out for him this season. Hendrick Motorsports has gotten out to a great start. Larson and Alex Bowman have both won NASCAR Cup Series in back-to-back weeks. Add to that, Larson is favored to finish in the top spot for the second in his last three races. A victory on Sunday would mean he finished in the top-2 in three consecutive races.