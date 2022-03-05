NASCAR Icon Ryan Newman to Race in SRX

Longtime NASCAR icon Ryan Newman’s coming to SRX racing, and it’s not a moment too soon.

The 44-year-old Indiana native joined the racing league at the end of February. Now, he’ll battle it out with former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth and Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan, and he can’t let them have all the Superstar Racing Experience fun.

Former open-wheel and current Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) driver Paul Tracy will also give Newman a run for his money. The racer had high hopes for the upcoming season, mentioning the Indiana racer. Ok, both of them. Stewart and Newman.

“We’re excited for the new season coming up, starting in June,” Tracy told Auto Week. “We start in Florida. Six weeks in a row with Tony, It’s a lot of fun. We’ve got a lot of new drivers coming in some IndyCar champions. Ryan Newman’s coming in. …So it’s going to be a great season 2 of SRX.”

Stewart A Prime Threat to Ryan Newman In SRX Series

The 2021 SRX Champion and series co-owner Stewart will be back too. He’ll race the full-time schedule for SRX this summer.

According to Heavy, the SRX schedule begins on June 18 at Pensacola’s Five Flags Speedway. From there, SRX racers head to South Boston (Va.) Speedway for the next race before heading north to Stafford Springs. The Connecticut-based Stafford Motor Speedway has that third race. A Tennessee track will open the second half of the season. Nashville Fairgrounds will host that race, followed by the I-55 Raceway at Pevely, Mo., and Sharon Speedway (July 23) at Hartford, Ohio. According to Auto Week, the series reportedly found a broadcast home on CBS.

You can’t count out Kenseth, too. Though the former champion took a break from the 2020 NASCAR season, he returned significantly. He even got some great praise in the TV role. Kenseth recently joined former competitor Clint Bowyer’s booth for the Wise Power 400 at California’s Auto Club Speedway on Feb. 27.

Newman’s Still An Icon And Still Wants To Race

Ryan Newman will give racing his all with this new SRX series.

The current SRX driver ran 725 races during his 21-year Sprint Cup career. He also suffered a crazy crash during the 2020 Daytona 500. After suffering from severe, but not life-threatening injuries, the racer made his way back to the track later that season.

One thing that'll bother me forever is that Ryan Newman, who had a decent career honestly, never got recognition in his final season. No farewell tour, no final ride, even a throwback or anything. Just faded off into the sunset. — Melon_186 🏳️‍🌈🏁 (@Melon_4234) March 3, 2022

Despite a NASCAR playoff waiver, Newman didn’t make the playoffs that year. He tried to return in 2021 but finished 28th in the final standings. This year, he didn’t find a NASCAR ride and opted to try his hand at racing smaller tracks.

Look for Ryan Newman to be right out front in several SRX races this season.