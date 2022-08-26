NASCAR: Inclement Weather Cancels Qualifying for Regular Season Finale at Daytona

For the second time this NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson will lead the field to green at Daytona International Speedway.

Larson was announced as the pole-sitter for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Saturday’s qualifying session was canceled due to inclement weather, leading for the lineup to be set by the rulebook, per Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. Points leader and fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott will start alongside Larson on the front row.

With Cup Series qualifying canceled due to inclement weather, Kyle Larson is on the pole for Saturday night's regular-season finale. pic.twitter.com/VzkbwiS5zp — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) August 26, 2022

Larson will look to keep up his momentum as his No. 5 car rolls into the playoffs. Larson overcame Elliott last Sunday at Watkins Glen to notch his second victory of the season. The 2021 champion moved up to second in the points standings with the win.

The Stakes Are High For NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season Finale at Daytona

As we all know, anything and everything can happen at Daytona. Not one, but now two playoff spots are open after Kurt Busch withdrew his medical waiver to be eligible for the playoffs. Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr., both winless despite sitting third and sixth respectively in the points standings, suddenly have a shot to each get in. Blaney is 25 points ahead of Truex Jr. and won this race last season.

They, however, aren’t the only drivers looking to race their way into the dance. Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon and Bubba Wallace are just a few of the drivers looking for their first victory of the season. A win from any one of them would likely keep Truex Jr. out of the playoffs. Wallace finished second in this race last season and in the Daytona 500 earlier this season. He’s a popular pick with 12/1 odds to get to victory lane, per DraftKings.