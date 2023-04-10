Following news that Cody Ware had been arrested on felony assault charges, NASCAR has indefinitely suspended the driver. This last weekend, Ware was not in Bristol to take care of his usual duties. He was replaced by Matt Crafton due to what was chalked up as a personal matter to start with.

On Monday, Cody Ware was officially arrested and charged with assault by strangulation as well as a charge of assault on a female. Ware, who drives the No. 51 Chevy for Rick Ware Racing, is a regular in the Cup Series.

Now that the 27-year-old has been arrested on these charges, NASCAR is distancing itself a bit. Time will tell if he ever comes back to racing on the highest level. Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports reported on the arrest.

NASCAR has indefinitely suspended Cody Ware. Iredell County online jail records show Cody Shane Ware, age 27, taken into custody today on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation-inflict serious injury. pic.twitter.com/L9nUe6bMyr — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 10, 2023

In 2021, Cody Ware’s brother Carson was arrested for assault. At the time, Carson was staying with a co-worker in NASCAR and got into an altercation with that co-worker and his wife.

NASCAR shared a statement on the matter.

“Ware sat out this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track, with Rick Ware Racing — the Cup Series’ team owned by his father — releasing a statement Saturday morning that the 27-year-old driver had stepped away ‘to focus on a personal matter.'”

Rick Ware Racing has not released a statement at this time.

Cody Ware Arrested, Charged With Felony Assault

The two assault charges included a bond of $3,000. The 27-year-old NASCAR driver was last seen competing at Richmond Raceway. Just before the Bristol Dirt Race this weekend, it was announced that Matt Crafton would be the replacement driver.

Of course, Cody Ware is the son of Rick Ware. Rick Ware Racing is a small team that has earned respect from their peers for how they handle their business. Cody has competed in the Cup Series since 2017. Back in 2022, he finished P6 at Daytona for his career best.

There have been some rough races this year for the Rick Ware Racing team. Cody Ware has a season-best finish of P14 at Daytona. Ware is 31st in the points standings. He is not listed in the standings on the NASCAR website.

NASCAR is taking a hard stance here amid the very serious charges that Ware is facing. When news broke of Ware’s arrest, NASCAR acted quickly in issuing the suspension.