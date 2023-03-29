NASCAR Issues Statement Expressing Disappointment in Verdict in Hendrick Motorsports Appeal

NASCAR issued a statement in disappointment Wednesday over the National Motorsports Appeals Panel’s ruling to amend the L2-level penalties issued to all four Hendrick Motorsports Cup Series cars.

The Appeals Panel ruled to uphold the historic $400,000 in fines, as well as the four-race suspensions for the crew chief’s of the No. 5, 9, 24 and 48 Cup Series teams. Each team, however, will have 100 owners points and playoff points restored. NASCAR has taken issue with the points penalty being rescinded.

Official Statement from NASCAR regarding the Hendrick Motorsports appeal: pic.twitter.com/uWo4QpLsy7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 29, 2023

“We are pleased that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule book,” the statement read. “However, we are disappointed that the entirety of the penalty was not upheld. A points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations… We believe that it was an important part of the penalty in this case and moving forward. We will continue to inspect and officiate the NASCAR garage at the highest level of scrutiny to ensure a fair and level playing field for our fans and the entire garage.”

In addition, No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels, the No. 9’s Alan Gustafson, the No. 24’s Rudy Fugle and the No. 48’s Blake Harris are eligible to return to the pit box for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 16. Each crew chief received a four-race suspension in the initial punishment.

Team Hendrick Accepts Appeals Panel’s Ruling While NASCAR is Disappointed

Team owner Rick Hendrick issued a statement on the Appeals Panel’s decision.

“We are grateful to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel for their time and attention,” Hendrick said. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty. It validated our concerns regarding unclear communication and other issues we raised. We look forward to focusing on the rest of our season, beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond.”

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers from all four cars prior to the March 10 practice at Phoenix. NASCAR allowed the cars to practice before taking the parts back to R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, for further examination.

Hendrick replaced the louvers after the practice session. All four cars took part in the United Rentals Work United 500. Byron raced his No. 24 to victory lane — his second consecutive victory at the time.