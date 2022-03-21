NASCAR: Jackman for No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Team Injured at Atlanta Motor Speedway

A NASCAR jackman for the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team received stitches on his legs after getting injured during a pit stop at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

This past weekend, the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. David O’Dell served as the jackman for Joe Gibbs Racing, pitting for Christopher Bell, who drove the No. 20. But as you can see in the video below, Bell clipped O’Dell on the leg as he slammed to a stop on pit lane. O’Dell might have jumped out of the pit a tad early as well. Watch for it at the two-second mark.

Wow close call for our jackman under the last caution pic.twitter.com/ThAUlgZHI9 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 20, 2022

The injured NASCAR jackman didn’t slow down as he jacked the car up for the tires to be replaced. But per the NASCAR website, after the incident, O’Dell was treated at the care center. When he couldn’t return to the pit, fellow Joe Gibbs Racing jackman Kellen Mills stepped in for him.

Mills serves as the jackman for Kyle Busch on the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 18 car. But Busch exited the race early after a wreck at the end of Stage 1. So by the time the O’Dell went down, Mills was available to step in for the No. 20 car.

Joe Gibbs himself took a minute to talk to the pit crew after the NASCAR jackman got injured. The official Joe Gibbs Racing Twitter account posted a photo of the team owner and pit members earlier.

After an injury the jackman on the No 20 @DEWALTtough team @CoachJoeGibbs gives them a pep talk! pic.twitter.com/ZPiL3fFsn9 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 20, 2022

As for O’Dell, the NASCAR website reported that he received stitches in his calf. But he’ll be good to go next week for the Circuit of The Americas.

After Jackman Gets Injured, NASCAR Driver Christopher Bell Falls to Penalty

Things looked pretty good for NASCAR driver Chrospther Bell going into the last lap. He trailed only Willliam Byron on the No. 24 car. Second place seemed in the bag for the Joe Gibbs Racing team member. But that all changed when NASCAR issued a double yellow line penalty.

Apparently, Bell crossed underneath this double yellow line to pass Ross Chastain. He technically crossed the finish line second, Chastain and Kurt Busch right behind him. But when NASCAR issued the penalty, they dropped him to the last place spot on the lead lap. So he came in 23rd for the race.

So, Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing took a huge blow points-wise. Bell only earned 15 points for finishing 23rd. If he’d stayed in second, he’d have finished with closer to 40 points. Not to mention the fact that Kyle Busch couldn’t even finish the race. Joe Gibbs Racing will have to hope to recover next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas race.