NASCAR: JDV Productions Joins Whelen Modified Tour For Second Year

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has a decades-long history of exciting events with its own dedicated section of the NASCAR fanbase behind it. This year, however, the Series hopes to have their best schedule yet with more new fans than ever before. To help make this dream a reality, JDV Productions will be joining the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for the second year in a row.

In an interview with NASCAR, Josh Venada, former Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park general manager and current frontrunner of JDV Productions, weighed in on the exhilarating 2022 season.

Along with managing JDV Productions, Josh Venada is also a fan. In fact, the high-speed action of the Whelen Modified Tour drew him in right away.

“From the first time I saw a Modified, I was hooked,” Vanada said. “There was something about the wide stance, low-to-the-ground look and noise that just drew me in. It’s important to me that our team produces regional stock car racing events with national quality. I think the Whelen Modified Tour fits in nicely with what we are trying to do with JDV Productions. It’s professional, organized and nationally recognized.”

Josh Venada added that, so far, the season is panning out exactly as he had hoped. “I’m very encouraged by the energy and momentum that the NASCAR industry has this year, starting with the Clash at the Coliseum,” Vanada said.

“The competition has been intense, and the crowds have been spectacular. It was encouraging to see a sellout crowd for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour opener at New Smyrna. We are looking to build on that momentum in the Northeast.”

JDV Productions Rep Shares His Goals for NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

The JDV season opens on May 21st at the Lee USA Speedway in New Hampshire with the Granite State Derby 175. Following that race, the Whelen Modified Tour will visit a handful of tracks it hasn’t seen in many years.

Josh Vanada doesn’t have a favorite, however. This is because he knows each track provides a unique experience for fans and drivers alike. “I’m excited about each of our events for different reasons,” Vanada said. “It’s important that the Whelen Modified Tour competes on the tracks with the fans who are most passionate about them.”

“The Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup brings the series to New Hampshire three times and invites local drivers like Steven Dickey to take on three-time champion Justin Bonsignore and the rest of the field,” Vanada said. “Giving the drivers and fans access to that competition is something that we view as important.”

Vanada is extremely passionate about the racing schedule. However, his top priority remains the NASCAR fans. “It’s important to us to provide the best entertainment we can,” Vanada said. “We have many different ways to take races in from purchasing a grandstand ticket, to a pit pass, to the premium JDV Experience.”

“Regardless of that ticket a fan purchases,” Vanada continued. “They are going to get the great wheel-to-wheel, door-to-door racing that will showcase a variety of stock cars with New England’s most talented drivers. Meanwhile, we will build events around the racing. That includes unique trophies, appropriate pageantry, autograph sessions and excitement all the way through.”