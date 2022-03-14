NASCAR: Jeff Gordon Returning To Fox Broadcast Booth at Atlanta Motor Speedway

For an exciting six seasons, NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon delighted fans with his color commentary as part of the Fox broadcast booth. After the 2021 Cup Series season, however, Gordon stepped down from the broadcasting position. Rather than continue commentating, Gordon took the position of vice chairman of the NASCAR powerhouse, Hendrick Motorsports.

Rick Hendrick, chairman and majority owner of the team, has long said that Jeff Gordon will take his place after retirement. Knowing what the future holds for the NASCAR legend, it makes sense that the 72-year-old businessman would want Gordon nearby.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of Gordon’s retirement from the broadcast booth was met with disappointment from fans. This week, however, fans have a reason to rejoice, as Jeff Gordon is coming back to the broadcast booth!

The four-time NASCAR champion will give color commentary for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in the Atlanta Motor Speedway. To make the news even more exciting, FOX Sports announced that play-by-play announcer Mike Joy will be joining the booth as well.

NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Talks Teamwork in Hendrick Motorsports

As vice chairman of Hendrick Motorsports, Jeff Gordon has a lot of responsibilities, including speaking at a press conference after one of his drivers caused an embarrassing wreck during a race. In the final laps of the WISE Power 400 in Fontana, Kyle Larson accidentally caused his teammate, Chase Elliott, to wreck his #9 Chevrolet.

The unfortunate incident led to Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick calling a meeting with his crew to talk teamwork ahead of the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas. Though we, as fans, can’t know exactly what was said, Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports’ second-in-command, gave us an overview.

“Hendrick Motorsports [is about] ‘Race hard, but don’t wreck your teammates,'” Gordon said. “That’s what you do. You want to go race your teammates for wins and settle it amongst yourselves. The conversation that Rick had with us was really more pertaining to what happened at the end of [the WISE Power 400].”

“You got to go try to win the race,” Gordon continues. “You’ve just got to have as much awareness of your teammates in those situations to not cause damage and hope that you can just go settle it in a way where guys are both battling all the way.”

The talk with Hendrick seemed to be exactly what the team needed to turn things around. The following Sunday, Alex Bowman went on to win the Pennzoil 400. It was a good day all around, in fact, as all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers finished in top 10 positions. Hopefully for Hendrick Motorsports, the rest of the 2022 Cup Series looks just as bright.