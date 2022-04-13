NASCAR: Jeffrey Earnhardt to Drive Iconic No. 3 Car for Richard Childress Racing at Talladega Super Speedway

The iconic No. 3 car will finally have an Earnhardt behind its wheel once again. During NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, driver Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the car made famous by his legendary grandfather, Dale Earnhardt.

For years, Dale Sr. drove the No. 3 Goodwrench Chevy. He won numerous Winston Cup Series races while driving it, and the primarily black stock car added to his “Intimidator” nickname. Now, 21 years after his grandfather passed away in a crash at Daytona, one of Dale Sr.’s family members will have a chance to get behind the No. 3.

As the son of Kerry Earnhardt, and the nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeffrey followed in his family’s racing footsteps. He’s driven in all three NASCAR national series and has 135 Xfinity Series starts. His best finish came in 2019 at Charlotte Motor Speedway when he earned third place with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Earnhardt recently shared his excitement to drive the new car, which won’t be an exact copy of his grandad’s old ride. It’s still a primarily black car that features the No. 3, but ForeverLawn will replace the defunct Goodwrench branding.

“What a dream come true!! Getting to drive for @RCRracing in the #3 that my grandpaw made so famous @TALLADEGA where he dominated. Can’t thank @foreverlawninc , Super-Pufft US, @dalstrong , and APA for such an amazing opportunity. SPEECHLESS!!!” Jeffrey Earnhardt wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 3 car for Richard Childress Racing in next weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. pic.twitter.com/B3LMa00bic — Austin Konenski (@AustinKonenski) April 12, 2022

Jeffrey Earnhardt Joining NASCAR’s Richard Childress Racing for Talladega Race

The same NASCAR team that Dale Sr. drove the No. 3 car for, Richard Childress Racing (RCR), is setting up Jeffrey Earnhardt with the new ride. On Tuesday, RCR released a statement about the partnership. The 32-year-old driver is looking forward to his first start with RCR, and Childress himself shared a statement about the upcoming race as well.

“It’s great to have an Earnhardt back in one of our cars,” RCR chairman and CEO Richard Childress explained. “We think Jeffrey is a talented young driver and I’m confident he will run well at Talladega.”

Dale Sr.’s grandson is a native of Mooresville, N.C., and arguably grew up around the most famous family in NASCAR. He gets his love of racing honestly since it’s in his blood. In both his social media post and RCR’s statement, he called the opportunity to drive his grandfather’s No. 3 car a “dream come true.”

“What a dream come true,” Jeffrey Earnhardt said in RCR’s statement. “The chance to be behind the wheel of the No. 3 car for RCR, that my pawpaw made famous, has long been a dream of mine and now it’s finally happening. I can’t thank ForeverLawn enough for making my dreams come to reality and for being such a big part of my career. I also want to thank Mr. Childress for making this possible. The No. 3 car is cherished by a lot of people, and I know how much it means to him. To give me this opportunity is something I’ll never forget.”

Jeffrey Earnhardt and the other NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will compete in the Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway next weekend. FOX will televise the race live starting at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 23.