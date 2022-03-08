NASCAR: Jeffrey Earnhardt to Drive No. 35 at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt is all set to drive the No. 35 this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. What are some details about this selection? We get some help here from Jayski.

Emerling-Gase Motorsports made the announcement on Tuesday. Earnhardt happens to be the grandson of Dale Earnhardt.

So, he will be driving the No. 35 Toyota GR Supra at Phoenix Raceway in the United Rentals 200. That is going to be this weekend’s Xfinity Series race there. Now, Earnhardt is joined by his newest sponsor, Dalstrong.

What does that company do? It is an industry-leading knife, cookware, and culinary accessory company. It recently became a major partner along with NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Now, the EGM Supra was quite impressive in lap times in Fontana with Joey Gase behind the wheel. He happened to finish in the top 20 among drivers.

“All of us at EGM are extremely excited to have Jeffrey be a part of the EGM family,” Gase said. “Jeffrey and I have raced together for years and have always had the utmost respect for each other. We have had speed at EGM and [are] excited to see what Jeffrey can do for our team.”

Driver Is Being Very Selective When It Comes To 2022 Races

Earnhardt is competing in select races in 2022. He apparently is putting his focus on different quality opportunities.

“I’m so excited to start this new partnership with Dalstrong and get an opportunity to race with EGM,” Earnhardt said. “I’ve always respected Joey’s work ethic and it was important to me to stick with Toyota teams this season. They’ve been really welcoming to me and I look forward to working with the EGM team this weekend.”

Well, Dalstrong was part of Earnhardt’s Daytona kickoff. This will be the company’s first race as the primary sponsor of NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

“Partnering with Jeffrey is such a natural fit for Dalstrong,” according to a company statement. “We don’t forge knives to meet expectations but to change them.”

“Jeffrey is proud of his family legacy with NASCAR but is carving his own path and setting his own standards of excellence,” the statement continues. “He puts the same ferocity, intensity, and determination into every race that we put into every product. We’re also excited to work with Forever Lawn on joint sponsorships this season. We know there are no limits to what we can achieve together.”

So, if you want to see him race, then tune into the NASCAR Xfinity Series action. It’s going down at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30 p.m. Central. The race will be on FOX Sports 1 and available to listen to on SiriusXM NASCAR.