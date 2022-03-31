NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.

NASCAR Driver Jessica Friesen Will Come Back To Dirt Track Races

Also last season, Jessica Friesen tried to qualify for the Bristol Dirt race earlier in the year. She was not able to do so. The announcement about her return to the No. 62 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for both events came down on Monday. Stewart Friesen also races in the NASCAR Truck Series in the No. 52. If it seems strange that a NASCAR Cup Series driver would be part of the dirt track world, then let’s fix that thought. Even Chase Elliott got involved in a short-track dirt race ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

We get more from Racing News. “I’m pumped to get another shot with the truck on the dirt,” Jessica Friesen said. “I am beyond grateful to Halmar International and Chris Larsen for believing in Stewart and I, in this team, and in our family. I’ve watched Chris, Stewart, and Trip work very hard the past few years to build Halmar Friesen racing into a top NASCAR Camping World Series team.”

She also said that they have “an amazing group at HFR and the performance in 2022 is showing it. To get the opportunity to compete at this level is a racer’s dream. I get to do it again with my husband as my teammate and with our son by our sides.” Also, here’s more from The Checkered Flag.

No. 62 Was Introduced In 2021 For Her Dirt Track Starts

The No. 62 was introduced in 2021 for Jessica Friesen’s dirt starts but is seeing further use for 2022. Two-time Truck Series champion Todd Bodine is driving it for six races. He’s trying to reach 800 career national series starts. Bodine finished in 21st place in Las Vegas in his first and only start for the team so far. His next run is set for May 6 at Darlington.

Back to Chase Elliott for a minute. He was spending the NASCAR weekend in his home state of Georgia. So, he couldn’t resist the temptation around stacking races. Fans saw him in the 604 Crate Division dirt race, taking place in the three-eighths-mile dirt oval in Senoia, Ga. Talk about a treat for his fans to see him in that race, too.