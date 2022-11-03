REPORT: NASCAR Legend Jimmie Johnson Taking Ownership Stake in Petty GMS

Now that he’s done racing professionally, Jimmie Johnson is looking to take an ownership stake in the Petty GMS organization. Teaming up with the NASCAR GOAT, Richard Petty, at that organization feels like the right thing. Try to fit all of their trophies and awards into a single room. This is a big move for the team and Johnson.

The 2023 season is going to be major for Petty GMS. Jimmie Johnson is going to be on board as an owner. Erik Jones is coming back in the No. 43 after winning at Darlington this season. Perhaps the best part is that Noah Gragson, one of the most talented young drivers in NASCAR is joining the team.

Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic broke the news on Twitter on Wednesday night.

NEWS: Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, sources close to Johnson and Petty GMS have told @TheAthletic. Johnson will also drive in select races for the team. An announcement is expected this week. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) November 2, 2022

During his NASCAR career, Jimmie Johnson won seven Cup Series championships. He matched Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. with that number. He won five of those championships in a row, owning the sport for the better part of a decade. Johnson is going to be able to bring a lot to this organization.

The really exciting part of this is that Johnson is planning on racing for the organization in some races. There will be more information on that when the official announcement is made. Petty GMS likely won’t bump Jones or Gragson for a temporary driver, even if it is Jimmie. So, who knows which car he will drive when he hits the track next season?

When it comes to racing full-time, he’s done though. He did his Indy Car racing and ended things on his own terms. However, he’s clearly got more left in the tank, gonna have to scratch that itch somehow.

Jimmie Johnson Returns to NASCAR

NASCAR is in a period of growth, or at least they are attempting to be. Growing the sport for new audiences, the Next Gen car, Ross Chastain driving his car like a wrecking ball around the Martinsville wall – you know. Keeping Jimmie Johnson around the sport is one of the best things you can do for the health of the sport and its growth.

About a year into the Next Gen era and there have been ups and downs. The injury issues will have to be addressed between now and next season. There is also a bit of a tweak needed to the competitive aspect of the new car on some tracks.

The NASCAR legend is most often associated with Ally Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, but he’s taking his money and expertise somewhere else.

If Jimmie Johnson is going to be an owner now, that is good. He’s a racer through and through and clearly still has that passion inside of him. He’s gone out and tried other forms of racing. Now, he’s back. Let’s see how Jones and Gragson perform in 2023 with two of the greatest drivers of all time in the garage. It can’t hurt, right?