NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing Makes Decision in Appealing DQ’s of Drivers Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch

The deadline for Joe Gibbs Racing to appeal the disqualifications of drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch has gone and passed. JGR did not appeal to NASCAR by the deadline this afternoon. That means the disqualifications stand and Chase Elliott remains the winner of Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.

NEWS: Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal disqualifications of Nos. 11, 18 at @PoconoRaceway. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 25, 2022

After the disqualification ruling, Brad Moran, Managing Director of NASCAR’s Cup Series, explained the issues with the No. 11 and No. 18 cars:

“We were doing our post-race inspections,” Moran said in a press conference. “There were some issues discovered that affect [the aerodynamics] of the vehicle. The part was the front facia, and there really was no reason why there was some material somewhere where it shouldn’t have been and that basically comes down to a DQ.”

Later last night, team owner Joe Gibbs issued the following statement:

Joe Gibbs: “We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection. We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation.” (nothing specific on appeal/no appeal). — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

Based on Gibbs’ quote from Sunday, the team definitely did its research before ultimately making the decision not to appeal NASCAR’s decision.

Joe Gibbs Racing Loses Win, Chase Elliott Won’t Ask for Trophy

The beneficiary of Denny Hamlin and Busch’s disqualifications by NASCAR was Chase Elliott. Elliott and the No. 9 car originally finished in third place at Pocono Raceway on Sunday. But he was awarded the win after the No. 11 and No. 18 cars failed the post-race inspection.

On Monday morning, Elliott joined a Zoom call with media and fielded questions about his feelings on the whole thing.

“This isn’t a win I’m going to celebrate anyway. For me, I don’t really feel right celebrating someone else’s misfortune” he shared. “I crossed the line third, so that’s kind of how I’m looking at it.”

Will Chase Elliott wait until any JGR appeal is heard before celebrating his victory from Sunday? Elliott: “It’s not necessarily something I’m proud of or something I’m going to boast about.” pic.twitter.com/iF2eIgTtS3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

As for the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 trophy itself, Elliott says Hamlin should not expect a knock on his front door anytime soon.

“Honestly, if he wants to keep it he can keep it, as far as I’m concerned. He crossed the finish line first,” Elliott said. “I didn’t feel like I earned it on the track yesterday. So, if he wants to keep it, then I’m good with that. I’m not gonna ask for it.”

How will Chase Elliott go about getting the trophy from Denny Hamlin? They do have the same agent so I thought maybe he could be the courier. But doesn’t sound like Elliott is interested in asking Hamlin for it. Elliott: “If he wants to keep it, he can keep it.” pic.twitter.com/ZwHRHRYhra — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 25, 2022

Regardless of how the appeal process ended up, Elliott was determined to just be a good sport about the whole thing and move on.