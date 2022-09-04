NASCAR: Joey Logano Issues Stern Warning to William Byron Ahead of Darlington Showdown

So, Joey Logano has the first pole position in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. And he’s got a message for William Byron. This season, a lot of the focus has been on Ross Chastain and his rivalries and trangressions. However, there is something I said back in May after the Goodyear 400 – The Lady in Black does not forgive, and NASCAR drivers do not forget.

Back in May, we saw a little bump and run from Logano that gave him the checkered flag at Darlington. He did it at the expense of Byron and his No. 24. Byron would go on to fade to a distant P13.

After the race, Joey Logano was quick to point out that he felt he had been wronged earlier in the race. The evidence was scarce, but it might have been how the No. 22 genuinely felt. He thought he was raced a little dirty, so he had no qualms doing what he had to do to get a win and punch his ticket into the playoffs.

Joey Logano’s Warning

Joey Logano knows revenge might be on Byron’s mind. He has one message: Don’t do it.

“I don’t think there really needs to be a discussion. I thought that everything that went down here in the Spring was done and over with, right? Tit for tat one for the other. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again you don’t want to mess with me. I’m not going to get pushed around. I’ve done that plenty in my career, it doesn’t work like that for me anymore. I think it’s for everyone’s best interest if we just focus on racing and the playoffs and trying to win championships.

“He’s got a great car, he’s a good driver. He’s capable of being up there the whole time too, so I think it is best for probably both of us to move forward and go racing. The score is equal in my mind.”

When Sunday rolls around, Joey Logano will be on the pole and starting in front of a sold-out crowd.

Southern 500 at Darlington Sold Out

It is going to be a great Sunday of racing with a sold-out crowd at Darlington Raceway. The Southern 500 is going to be the first step in the playoffs journey. Will Joey Logano take home another title? Or is it going to be one of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers?

This track has been pretty good to Fords and Toyotas, but not so much for those Chevys. So, it’s hard to tell what might happen. What we do know is the crowd will be electric, loud, and ready for some damn good postseason racing. Let’s get that green flag waving already!