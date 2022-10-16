NASCAR: Joey Logano Wins Drama-Filled South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

What a wild Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. The NASCAR Cup Series delivers again as Joey Logano wins the South Point 400. He wasn’t the flashiest driver and didn’t lead the most laps, but he put himself where he needed to be in the final laps of this race. At just 32 years old, Logano has his 30th career win, and is in the Championship 4 once again.

The day was filled with plenty of drama, before Joey Logano won. Las Vegas is one of these fun intermediate tracks where the cars get up to high speeds, but the tires wear down. So, there is some nuance to the pit strategies. Early on, Bubba Wallace found some success here.

In fact, Wallace won the first stage, but his day would end early. After an incident with Kyle Larson in Stage 2, Wallace wrecked out. He then got out of his car, marched down the track and into the infield, and then shoved Larson around. It almost escalated from there before Bubba walked away.

Well here’s our angle of it – forgive my terrible iPhone video 😅 pic.twitter.com/LTXSwozkpf — Saskia (@Sasskatt) October 16, 2022

So, with Wallace and Larson out, things got started again. Ryan Blaney was the Stage 2 winner, but he would soon find himself out of the race. A tire issue in Stage 3 got Blaney loose and his No. 12 Ford Mustang was soon in the wall.

This opened the door for drivers like Justin Haley and Chase Briscoe The pole winner, Tyler Reddick was also back into the mix after making a peculiar pit stop for fuel earlier in the final stage. He almost got into Daniel Suárez as the Trackhouse Racing driver got loose and into the infield.

That incident triggered another caution flag. After pit stops, the South Point 400 got back to going green with just 22 laps to go. Joey Logano was ready.

Joey Logano Drove a Rocket to the Win

That restart would not last long as Landon Cassill was spun around in the No. 77 Voyager Chevy after something flew through his grill and radiator. The restarts in Vegas had multiple issues getting going. Joey Logano actually had a pit road issue that led to him taking four tires instead of two. Perhaps what earned him the win.

This wasn’t the only restart straight into a caution that we saw on Sunday afternoon. However, it might have been the most influential with the timing. Chase Briscoe had a strong push and had to stop and hope to get another one with less than 20 laps to go.

While Ross Chastain had a great restart, Joey Logano had a rocket ship underneath his seat today. In those last five laps or so, Logano went from trailing by a half second to winning clear of Chastain in second place. He punches his ticket to the Championship 4 and gives himself a chance to win his second Cup Series championship.