NASCAR: John Hunter Nemechek Leads Sam Hunt Racing’s First Laps Ever in United Rentals 200 at Phoenix

Driving for Sam Hunt Racing, John Hunter Nemechek gives the team its first NASCAR laps in the lead at the United Rentals 200. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race took place on Saturday night. Nemechek is a driver in the Toyota Racing Development world. He’s usually behind bigger cars as part of the NASCAR Truck Series but he was off this week. So, he hopped in the No. 26 Toyota Supra for a second straight week. He took over as the final stage was starting and led 11 laps. This is impressive since other teams with bigger groups like Joe Gibbs Racing were involved, too. Nemechek finished fifth overall in the race to winner Noah Gragson.

As it turns out, the NASCAR driver was just the lone one in the Top 10 finishes not part of a large team. Three were from JR Motorsports, while three others were from Joe Gibbs Racing. Also, three additional racers were from Kaulig Racing. It’s worth noting that Sam Hunt Racing has just been part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series since debuting in 2019. They just have one car on the team. It’s made 49 total starts out on the track; Nemechek has been their best-performing driver.

Would you believe that he was part of the lone Top 5 finishes for Sam Hunt Racing? Nemechek finished third at Richmond back in 2021, and fifth at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday night. Nemechek almost had another one at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5. But he had an incident that sent him down pit road. He still finished in 12th place.

Brandon Gdovic Had A Top 10 Finish For Racing Team

In the history of Sam Hunt Racing for NASCAR, Brandon Gdovic also had a Top 10 finish. Gdovic got in the No. 26 for six races in 2021. This was while changing with other drivers. He got an eighth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway. We get more details from Heavy.com.

Just two other drivers have come close for the team. Ryan Truex had a 12th-place finish this season at Daytona International Speedway. Jeffrey Earnhardt saw his bid for Top 10 end with 10 laps left at Auto Club Speedway. Though the Xfinity Series veteran delivered a 15th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway.

Sam Hunt Racing got another Top 5 finish but some questioned the car itself. Some Twitter users wanted to know if this was just a Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with different branding. The answer? A big “no.” Team owner Sam Hunt has previously provided photographic proof that the cars are built in-house. He has shared multiple photos showing an assortment of Toyota chassis in various stages of the process.