NASCAR: Jordan Anderson Airlifted to the Hospital After Fiery Wreck at Talladega

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race is currently underway at Talladega Superspeedway, but the day ended early for Jordan Anderson in horrific fashion. While entering Turn 1 in the 19th lap of the race, Anderson’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado unexpectedly caught fire, engulfing the 31-year-old driver in flames.

Anderson was eventually able to escape the vehicle, managing to pull his net down while steering the vehicle off the track, flames filling the cabin all the while. Still feet from the wall, Jordan Anderson began pulling himself out, climbing onto the retaining wall with his truck still in motion.

For a split second, it appeared as though Anderson was crushed between his burning truck and the wall. Thankfully, however, he stood immediately following the impact. Unfortunately, despite the incredible maneuver, he had already suffered multiple burns, according to his team.

Oh my god, I have never seen something like this before. Jordan Anderson was jumping out of the truck before the wreck was over. They stated that he suffered major burns & is in a lot of pain. He is being airlifted to a local hospital. Praying for Jordan. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/KTCVPmkelC — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) October 1, 2022

In the most recent update, Jordan Anderson Racing informed NASCAR on FOX that Anderson is burned and in immense pain in the infield care center. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama for further evaluation.

Jordan Anderson’s crew chief Artie Haire left shortly after the EMS helicopter. Rather than staying in Talladega, he journeyed to the hospital to be with his driver.

An update on Jordan Anderson after his crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He is being airlifted to the hospital in Birmingham. pic.twitter.com/ECzr3XejgE — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) October 1, 2022

NASCAR Drivers, Fans Send Well Wishes to Jordan Anderson

Following Jordan Anderson’s horrifying crash, NASCAR fans took to social media to send the young driver well wishes.

“That was one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen. Sending positive vibes to Jordan Anderson,” one fan wrote. “Hoping Jordan Anderson is OK that was a very scary crash. He was getting out of the truck before the wreck was even over,” another said.

“Jordan Anderson is among the kindest and hardest working people I’ve met in this sport. Praying he comes out okay. That was horrific,” added NASCAR photographer Tyson Winter.

Prayers up for @j66anderson. One of the nicest guys around. He was having such a great run too. #NASCAR #prayersforjordan — Pit Pass Network (@pitpassnetwork) October 1, 2022

In addition to the countless posts from fans, many NASCAR drivers have already taken to social media to speak out in support of the Truck Series driver. “Praying for [Jordan Anderson],” wrote Ty Gibbs. “We’re all [Jordan Anderson] fans right now,” added Tommy Joe Martins.

“No matter who it is in the NASCAR community we are always here for one another at the end of the day! Praying for the whole [Jordan Anderson] team!” said Kyle Weatherman.