NASCAR: Jordan Taylor Opens Up About Next Gen at Le Mans

NASCAR fan Jordan Taylor is speaking up about the Next Gen cars being at the famed auto race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. But this dude is more than a fan. He’s actually got some credibility as a three-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner. Jordan Taylor also has some smooth connections in the Cup Series. He had some things to say about NASCAR being involved with the auto race.

Jordan Taylor Believes Having NASCAR Fans Watching Le Mans Will Be Cool

“I texted (Hendrick Motorsports VP of Competition) Chad Knaus saying, ‘If you ever need some help or input, I’ll come test it if you want’ or something like that,” Taylor said. “I think it’s exciting.

“It will be cool to bring a lot of NASCAR eyes to Le Mans who haven’t seen it before,” Taylor said. “It might be confusing for them to see a one-off Cup car racing against Hypercars and things like that, but it will be good to get some new eyes on the sport.” We get more from NBC Sports.

Meanwhile, Taylor was part of the 2015 GTE Pro class winner at Le Mans. He’s been among the drivers talked about by fans on social media. Additionally, they see him as a potential candidate for next year’s NASCAR-proposed Garage 56 entry. This will be a special one-vehicle class aimed at innovation and technology.

Taylor did say on Wednesday that he has not been contacted by Hendrick. It would be about getting behind the wheel of the Hendrick-prepared car. “I’m sure they’ll want some big NASCAR names, which makes sense to take them over there,” said Taylor, who will make his eighth 24 Hours of Le Mans start in a Corvette this June.

Veteran Driver Believes Some Other Ones Won’t Need A Lot of Help

“Racing around Daytona for the Rolex 24 against guys like Kyle Larson, those guys know what they’re doing on road courses these days,” he also said. “I don’t think they’ll need a lot of help. Maybe some tips on what to know about Le Mans to help prep the car and understanding what curbs you want to abuse and things like that. From a car durability standpoint, that would be interesting for them to understand.”

Last year, Taylor wore a special Dale Earnhardt tribute helmet at Le Mans. He also appeared on the Dale Jr. Download podcast hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr. Additionally, Taylor had Jeff Gordon as a teammate. It was in the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac that won the 2017 Rolex 24.

In conclusion, Gordon has been mentioned by team owner Rick Hendrick. He’s being potentially viewed as a candidate to drive at Le Mans.