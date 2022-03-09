NASCAR: Kenny Wallace Praises ‘Fantastic’ Danica Patrick in Her Cup Series Broadcasting Debut

In case you missed it, Danica Patrick made headlines this weekend in NASCAR once again. Kenny Wallace made sure she got the right level of praise, too.

The former professional NASCAR driver wasn’t behind the wheel but was calling the Pennzoil 400 from the FOX broadcasting booth instead. The race took place in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

This was her NASCAR Cup Series broadcasting debut and it could spell out a new future as a racing announcer if she plays her cards right. She officially retired from racing in 2017 and has instead spent her time with different business ventures. That includes starting her own wine brand and even launching her own athleisure clothing brand.

At the core, she’s still a race car driver. Also, nobody knows more about racing than the people who lived through it. She happens to be the most successful female racer, as well.

So far, reviews of her first broadcasting gig are mostly positive. Even Kenny Wallace had some positive praise for Danica Patrick. He wrote on Twitter, “Listening to @DanicaPatrick on @NASCARONFOX TV. She is fantastic. Her thoughts about leaving room for error with these NEW @NASCAR race cars and comparing them to Indy cars are accurate and her sequential shifter experience is [100].”

During her career, Patrick managed to finish with seven top 10 finishes. She raced in the Cup Series from 2012 to 2018. She is clearly very knowledgeable about racing and had some amazing insights during the race.

Kenny Wallace is a former driver after retiring in 2015. He was also a reporter for FOX NASCAR as well. During his 25-year career, Wallace had a total of nine wins in the Xfinity Series.

Kenny Wallace Makes Another Point About Danica Patrick

At the end of the day, broadcasting is also separate from skills and achievements. Some amazing athletes often do a magnificently terrible job announcing because they don’t have the charisma and skill for it.

Wallace also made the point, “There are stories all day long about Super Bowl winning quarterbacks that cannot perform on TV.” Joe Montana, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, quit after just nine games as a studio analyst.

We’re going to get another chance to see Patrick in the booth next weekend at the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in Phoenix.

“What a blast it was to be back at the track seeing old friends and helping call the race in the @nascaronfox booth with @clintbowyer and Mike Joy! It has been exciting and close finishes for three first three races…. will that continue at Phoenix this weekend? Watch and see! I will be in the broadcast booth for one more,” she wrote on Instagram after her Las Vegas gig.

Will it really only be one more time in the booth or could we see more of Danica Patrick in the NASCAR world soon? More female representation in the sport could be a very impactful element.