NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Enlists Help of Daughter Piper for New Red Paint Scheme Ahead of Texas

Above all else, NASCAR is a family sport. Kevin Harvick and his family take that to the next level. His daughter Piper was getting creative recently. For years, Harvick has had a strong relationship with Hunt Brothers Pizza. The sponsorship has led to victories and some great paint schemes – personally, I love the green and red designs of the No. 4.

Now, there is going to be a new look to the Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang at Texas Motor Speedway. We have Piper to thank for that. Check out the great video that Stewart-Haas Racing released showing how Harvick got his new red ride.

Piper has fond memories of racing in red with dad.



And when @KevinHarvick found out she wanted a red @hbpRacing scheme for Texas, he made it happen. pic.twitter.com/J402WC3iot — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) September 20, 2022

Of course, Kevin Harvick won his last race in a red car. But that wasn’t from HBP. This design is great, the red really pops, and it just might give Harvick his fourth career win at Texas Motor Speedway. He won this race three years in a row from 2017 to 2019. If he claims a win this week he’ll pass Carl Edwards for second most Cup Series wins at the venue.

This is going to look great on the track. The temps are going to be warmer than what these drivers have gotten used to in the last few weeks. Luckily, Harvick is going to have a red hot paint scheme ready to go. There are few drivers with the history that Harvick has at this track. Let’s see what history can do for him in 2022.

Kevin Harvick Charging Along Post-Elimination

Just looking at the field for Sunday, there is one name that has popped up to me. It’s Kevin Harvick. He really needed a win at Bristol to keep his playoff hopes alive. That didn’t happen. Still, that doesn’t mean that the veteran driver isn’t looking for a third checkered flag this season.

Harvick is eliminated, but he can still play the role of the spoiler. It would be quite the story if the No. 4 starts to come on strong starting at Texas. No playoff driver has won a postseason race this season, and that might continue. The entire 2022 season has been a whirlwind. There are likely going to be more twists and turns in these last seven races of the year.