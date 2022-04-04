NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Opens Up About P2 Finish at Toyota Owners 400

Today’s race in Richmond was hard-fought. NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick made a strong move and was able to finish P2. For a driver that has had a rough season, to say the least, a second-place finish at Richmond is a welcomed result. All season, it has been the young guys. Kyle Larson was the oldest winner before today at 30-years-old. After a battle between the older guys, Harvick and Denny Hamlin, that trend has been interrupted.

This was a battle of tire strategy today. William Byron was running strong and fast today. He led 122 of the 400 laps, a career-high. However, he took his last set of tires a little too soon. This let the No. 11 and No. 4 run past on better tires to finish the race. While Harvick wanted the win, he can’t be too upset about the finish today.

He wanted a chance at him, but in the end, @KevinHarvick's late-race charge fell one spot short. pic.twitter.com/vq0Y5gZYEg — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 3, 2022

“Yeah just really proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang for just staying in there and having a great strategy and doing everything that they did all day,” Harvick said. “It’s really the first clean day we had all year, cars have been fast. Had a shot there at the end just… I wanted to be close enough with the white [car of Hamlin] to take a swipe at him but the lap cars there kind of got in the way and I lost a little bit of ground. Still a great day for us and hopefully a little momentum in a positive direction.”

This was a great race at the end. Drivers going in and out of the lap cars, fighting for the lead. Byron tried his best and fought off Martin Truex Jr., but he just didn’t have the distance on his tires to hold off Hamlin and Harvick.

NASCAR Driver Kevin Harvick Earns Season Best P2 Finish

This NASCAR season hasn’t been awful for Kevin Harvick but his P2 finish at Richmond is going to go a long way for the No. 4 driver. His Ford Mustang ran well all day and he surged at the end. It was the first time all season that his car has been able to finish a race strong. While he finished 7th, 12th, and 6th from Fontana to Las Vegas to Phoenix, respectively, his finishing speed hasn’t been the best.

Harvick has moved into 8th place in the Cup Series standings. He has almost reached 200 points and his 193 is just one point ahead of Chase Briscoe. He doesn’t have a win, but if he can keep the momentum going then a win might be around the corner. Meanwhile, at the top of the standings is Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott, both with 241 points. Blaney has two top-5 finishes to Elliott’s one on the season.

After today, Harvick and Hamlin have just about turned their season around. These two really wanted to get a big result here. Richmond Raceway is a favorite for many drivers. The Toyotas ran great today. However, Harvick put his Ford Mustang in contention. He just needed a couple more laps to get it done. Next week, it’s on to Martinsville.