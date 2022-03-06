NASCAR: Kevin Harvick Wants More ‘Common Sense’ With the Next Gen Car Situation

This season, NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick has talked a lot about the Next Gen cars. Things aren’t so easy to figure out. Drivers and teams are learning just about every week something new or different that is going to help or hurt their chances on the track. Harvick doesn’t think the adjustments need to be big or anything like that.

Kevin Harvick has never shied away from speaking his mind, especially about the sport. The No.4 driver recently talked to Speedway Digest and one of the topics was the Next Gen cars. These cars are part of an effort to modernize the sport, give drivers and fans a better product, and even out the field. It isn’t going to be so easy to get things right this early in the season, though.

A ton of work goes into getting cars ready for race time. Teams do whatever they can, within the rules, to make the car faster, run smoother, longer, and better overall. Harvick touched on that a bit in that interview.

“Today’s sport is so engineering-minded that the simple, everyday things sometimes get forgotten. It’s very important to do all the little things right, and you have to execute the simple things right too,” the driver explained.

“But there are going to be a lot of decisions that we’re going to have to make this year that are just going to be simple-mined, common-sense decisions in order to just get the best out of what you have.”

NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick has been a great driver for years. He is still one of the best in the league and the Cup Series is a long season. If his team gets everything just right, then there might be a chance for him to make a deep run into the playoffs.

NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick Hopes to Improve

The one thing that all drivers are going to focus on is just improving week to week. This weekend’s race in Las Vegas is a big one and there is going to be some great action. When the dust settles and the checkered flag is waved, where will Harvick find himself in the field?

His No.4 has had some okay results this season. He will be looking to establish consistent top-10 or top-15 finishes as the season goes on. However, that’s easier said than done. There is a lot of great young talent in the Cup Series, plus there’s Kyle Larson. A lot of talent behind the wheels of some great Next Gen cars.

NASCAR has noticed some improvement among viewers. The new cars are part of that along with some other adjustments that the league has been making. Ultimately, the goal is to have as many eyes on the races as possible. Better races and better cars will make that happen.