NASCAR: Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Couldn’t Believe Timing of Tom Brady’s Return Announcement

You might be surprised to learn that NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick and NFL legend Tom Brady have a little bit in common. For instance, following the 2021 season both pondered retirement from the sports they loved so dearly. Instead, Harvick circled back to compete in 2022. Brady announced his retirement. However, on Sunday afternoon, Brady announced he was coming out of retirement and playing one more year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NASCAR Kevin Harvick’s Crew Chief Reacts to Tom Brady News

Harvicks’ crew chief, Rodney Childers, reacted to the news in a hilarious way. He wrote on his personal Twitter account, “Did @TomBrady really Un-retire during the race?!?” Brady did and he, along with Harvick, continue on as they compete in the sports they love.

Harvick can understand where Brady is coming from. He dealt with the same issue after the 2021 season. He told Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast, “I was [going to be done]. ’21 was originally it. As far as, you know how it goes, as far as the financial planning and how life was going to look, it was all set up.”

Kevin Harvick could just not move on from NASCAR. He still had the itch.

Tom Brady Announces Return to NFL

Tom Brady was done. Until he was not. After days of speculation following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season, Brady finally revealed that he was hanging it up for good. With seven Super Bowl rings and nothing left to prove, it made sense for the former Michigan Wolverine to call it quits. The Bucs came up just short in an unreal comeback in Tampa versus the Los Angeles Rams. It looked like after the loss that this was it for Brady, and his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski.

Now, though, things have changed. Brady is back in Tampa Bay for one more year. He wrote, “These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The Bucs placed the franchise tag on Chris Godwin this offseason, one of Brady’s most important weapons. The team also re-signed Carlton Davis and Ryan Jansen to keep the majority of the group together. However, Gronkowski’s return is still questionable. Ali Marpet, who retired as well this offseason, will also not be returning to Tampa Bay with Tom Brady.

Only time will tell how it all goes for Brady this fall. However, both NASCAR and the NFL are happy to have Harvick and Brady around for as long as the two legends would like.