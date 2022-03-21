NASCAR: Kurt Busch Donates 500 Tickets To Military Members and Veterans for Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR champion Kurt Busch deserves a round of applause — he just donated 500 tickets to veterans of the U.S. military.

That’s right, Outsiders. 500 military members and veterans will be getting free tickets to the upcoming Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. As it currently stands, the date of the race is set for Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. It’s the next race on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule following this Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix

If you know anything about Kurt Busch, it’s that he has been a longtime supporter of the U.S. military. His latest donation of 500 tickets to veterans is certainly impressive. But it’s just another gesture that goes to show how deep his commitment to service members really is.

“NASCAR does such a great job showing support and appreciation for the men and women of our Armed Forces,” Busch said in a recent statement. “I’m really honored to play a small part in trying to give back to our active duty and veteran service members.”

The driver of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing partnered up with Vet Tix for the donation.

“Through the partnership with Vet Tix, and with support from other drivers and tracks, we have provided a great experience for so many service members and first responders,” he said. “I’m glad we can continue to give back. This is a great fit with Richmond to also be able to provide military members with a great race day experience through the Military Hospitality area. Thanks to Richmond Raceway for working with me on this idea and to lVet Tix for the work they do for veterans.”

Vet Tix CEO and Richmond Raceway President Are Grateful to Kurt Busch

Everyone who has partnered with Kurt Busch is happy to have had the chance to do so. Dennis Bickmeier, the President of Richmond Raceway, explained as much in the statement.

“We are grateful to Kurt Busch for donating tickets to our military and veterans,” Bickmeier said. “So we can host even more service members for the Toyota Owners 400 at America’s Premier Short Track. Along with our Military Appreciation program, we are proud to partner with Kirt Busch and Vet Tix to share our thankfulness to military and veterans at Richmond Raceway.”

Similarly, Michael Focareto III is the CEO and Founder of Vet Tix. He also just so happens to be a Navy veteran. Safe to say he is honored to be working with the NASCAR star.

“Our military personnel and veterans have sacrificed so much to defend our freedom. Vet Tix is honored to partner with Kurt Busch and Richmond Raceway by showing our gratitude to our military and veterans through Kurt’s generous ticket donation and Richmond Raceway’s Military Appreciation program. It’s a great way we can give something to those who gave while making memories.”