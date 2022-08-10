NASCAR: Kurt Busch to Miss Fourth Consecutive Race with Concussion-Like Symptoms

Kurt Busch’s absence from the racetrack will extend at least one more week. On Wednesday, the NASCAR driver announced that he will miss this weekend’s race as he continues to recover from concussion-like symptoms.

Busch battled a head injury following a crash during qualifying at Pocono Raceway in late July. He missed races at Pocono, Indianapolis and Michigan. This week, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond.

“Brain injury recovery doesn’t always take a linear path,” Busch wrote. “I’ve been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it’s clear I’m not ready to be in the race car.

“I am making progress and pushing hard each day. I am encouraged by my team of doctors, and we will continue to do everything it takes to get me to 100% to return to competition.”

Below is the full statement from Busch:

Ty Gibbs will once again get behind the wheel of the No. 45 car.

Kurt Busch Hoped to Return This Weekend

Kurt Busch made significant progress in his recovery last week. He attended a Charlotte FC soccer match last week, taking a doctor’s advice to get into loud, noisy environments.

“Sorry NASCAR fans, I wanted to get to the race this week but my vision and my hearing are still not 100% to drive,” Busch said in a video. “Doctors said I need to get in loud, busy places, so I came to Charlotte FC.

“Look at these guys. They’re not as good as you … I love you NASCAR fans. I’ll be back soon.”

Busch was hopeful that the race at Michigan International Speedway would be the last one he’d miss. Unfortunately, he’ll be sidelined for this week’s Federated Auto Parts 400.