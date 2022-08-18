NASCAR: Kurt Busch to Sit Out The Rest of the Regular Season

Another week and another Kurt Busch update. The NASCAR veteran won’t be behind the wheel of the No. 45 for at least two more weeks. It was announced on Thursday night that Busch wouldn’t race at Watkins Glen or Daytona. While his waiver will continue through the playoffs if needed, it’s going to complicate things for the 23XI driver moving forward.

Kurt Busch made the announcement via Twitter as he has in the weeks past. Ever since suffering that wreck in practice back at Pocono – it’s been week after week of misses. Ty Gibbs has filled in for Busch and will continue to do so moving forward.

Kurt Busch Statement

Check out the tweet below and read the statement from Kurt Busch yourself.

“This decision was not an easy one,” Busch’s statement reads in part, “but the right one. I need to be racing at 100%. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors, and the fans.

“It’s my goal to be back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs. I know Ty will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he’s brought to the track.”

As Kurt Busch misses out on the last two weeks of the regular season, some drivers are going to be eyeing that playoff spot of his. Right now, there are still some drivers below him in the points standings, as far as the playoff-eligible drivers are concerned. However, that could go away within just a week or two. Busch does not earn driver points as Gibbs fills in for him.

Watkins Glen Provides Opportunity for Others

So, Ty Gibbs will continue his path to becoming a great Cup Series driver before ever being considered a “rookie.” His results have been solid so far for being thrown into the deep end. However, a group of drivers that includes Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Aric Almirola, and more might have something to say about that.

Watkins Glen is going to provide opportunity for more than one driver to jump over Kurt Busch in the standings. As the Cup Series moves forward, there will be a lot of questions asked about Kurt and his season. Will this end up being a waste, or is it still salvageable?

The answer depends on if he is able to get back to the car for the first round of the playoffs. If he does suit up, he’s going to have to get a win if he wants to move ahead in the postseason. Getting eliminated early on could be how it all ends.

At least two more weeks with no Kurt Busch. Watkins Glen is this weekend, will someone bump the 45 from the playoffs?