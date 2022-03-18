NASCAR: Kurt Busch Speaks on ‘Nuances’ and ‘Newness’ of Repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ahead of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR veteran Kurt Busch is ready! The new adjustments and changes at Atlanta have given it a whole new feel. For the 23XI Racing driver, that means a new feel at an old venue. Hopefully, the changes produce more of a Superspeedway atmosphere and race on a smaller track.

Get Up to Speed

Atlanta Motor Speedway was repaved with fresh asphalt and adjustments made to banks

Other changes include widening and narrowing portions of the track

Kurt Busch talked to media about learning the new uniquness of Atlanta

The changes are meant to create Superspeedway conditions on a smaller track

Now, the changes in Atlanta, are a long time coming. Like, my entire lifetime. The last time the track in Atlanta was repaved completely and updated like this was in 1997. That’s the same year this Outsider came into the world, FYI. So, 25 years in the making, that’s a big deal.

Last year, NASCAR began testing the Next Gen cars at the newly paved Atlanta Motor Speedway and that included Kurt Busch. The No. 45 driver has a bit more experience than some drivers that will line up, on Sunday.

Check out the video below and see for yourself.

.@kurtbusch on his thoughts around the repaved @amsupdates.



He was one of the few drivers chosen to test the track back in January! If that means anything…😉 pic.twitter.com/glVMUPXzmI — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) March 18, 2022

“It was exciting to go out on track and be in a different environment but here at Atlanta Motorspeedway. It’s completely changed with the banking, the fresh asphalt,” Busch explained. “It’s a clean slate and the Next Gen car is a clean slate. So, yesterday was a big day with excitement and anticipation for how the track would drive and how it would feel.

“And we’re doing all these [super]speedway-style adjustments at Atlanta Motor Speedway. At a track, we’ve never done those types of adjustments on. So, it’s a balance of learning the nuances and the newness to it.”

There are going to be a lot of surprises this weekend. One of them might be how fast these cars get on the smaller track.

NASCAR Heads to Atlanta and Kurt Busch is Excited About Speed

NASCAR doesn’t always have many updates, but Kurt Busch is sure this new track and the new cars are going to bring some serious speed. He has talked about the biggest difference in the Next Gen cars being the brakes, but with more speed from drafting, Atlanta is going to be quick.

“Once we got out here in a group last night, with Chastain and Buscher, the pace picked up by over a second by having the cars draft together. So, there’s a lot of speed that you have by yourself and then things were amplified way more than we expected when we had just 3 cars drafting together. You can imagine what 30 or them will do, 40 of them,” Busch said to the media.

We are just a few days away from the new and improved Atlanta Motor Speedway. Who is going to take the checkered flag?