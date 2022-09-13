NASCAR: Kyle Busch Announces He’s Joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023

Rowdy has found a new home. NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced at a press conference Tuesday that he is joining Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for 2023 and beyond.
He will drive the No. 8 Chevy Camaro — currently driven by Tyler Reddick. Busch’s announcement comes after months of questions about his status. Busch’s contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) expires at the end of the season — as does his sponsorship with Mars. Inc. Richard Childress said a sponsorship for the No. 8 team is to be determined. Reddick, meanwhile, will remain with RCR in 2023, although it’s unclear what his role will be.
This is a developing story. Check back with Outsider for updates.