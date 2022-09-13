NASCAR: Kyle Busch Announces He’s Joining Richard Childress Racing in 2023

Rowdy has found a new home. NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch announced at a press conference Tuesday that he is joining Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for 2023 and beyond.

He will drive the No. 8 Chevy Camaro — currently driven by Tyler Reddick. Busch’s announcement comes after months of questions about his status. Busch’s contract with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) expires at the end of the season — as does his sponsorship with Mars. Inc. Richard Childress said a sponsorship for the No. 8 team is to be determined. Reddick, meanwhile, will remain with RCR in 2023, although it’s unclear what his role will be.

Kyle Busch makes it official that he will drive for Richard Childress Racing next season. pic.twitter.com/UWKTdxWJIh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 13, 2022

