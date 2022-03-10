NASCAR: Kyle Busch Clears the Air With Alex Bowman

In any NASCAR race, it’s not uncommon for drivers to get heated with one another. It’s so common, in fact, that NASCAR doesn’t even typically intervene with spats between drivers, opting to allow them to blow off steam instead. Not to mention, the fans love a little bit of drama with their races. And when Kyle Busch is involved in a race, there’s going to be drama, guaranteed.

Last week’s Pennzoil 400 in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was no different. Kyle Busch made the fatal mistake of swapping all four tires in pit road rather than the two that the members of Hendrick Motorsports chose to change. This put Busch in 4th place, a position he was unable to escape before the race came to a close after a two-lap overtime.

There’s at least one person leaving Las Vegas a winner, his name is @Alex_Bowman! #Pennzoil400 | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/C1EJVI6HnU — Las Vegas Motor Speedway (@LVMotorSpeedway) March 7, 2022

Alex Bowman crossed the checkered line first, followed closely by his teammate Kyle Larson. And coming in 4th did not sit well with Kyle Busch, who exploded into a vicious tirade against Alex Bowman. Busch screamed into his headset, “The same f—– guy that backs into every f—– win that he ever f—– gets, backs into another f—– win. F—! F—!”

Well, of course, that immediately made its way around the internet. When Alex Bowman caught wind of the insults hurled at him from the other car, however, he was (un)surprisingly cool-headed. Rather than responding with equal anger, Bowman created an “All luck, no skill,” Vegas-themed t-shirt.

Best of all, he donated 18% of the proceeds to charities benefitting animal shelters. If you’re confused about the 18%, Kyle Busch drives the No. 18 car. Does this make Alex Bowman the ultimate troll? Probably. But in the best way possible.

Denny Hamlin: “Alex Bowman is a hack”



Alex Bowman: *makes t-shirts*



Kyle Busch: “Alex Bowman lucks into his wins”



Alex Bowman: pic.twitter.com/bSAwiEUCXt — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) March 8, 2022

NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch Talks It Out With Alex Bowman

After he had a chance to calm down, Kyle Busch called Alex Bowman to talk about the insult-filled rant he went on following the loss at the Pennzoil 400. We’re unsure whether that “talk” included an apology, but whatever Busch said was enough to satisfy Bowman.

“Everything’s good, everything’s fine,” Bowman said following his conversation with Kyle Busch. “He was just mad to lose the race, I totally understand that. I didn’t do anything to him besides take the race away. I don’t think there’s an issue between him and I.”

Nobody:



Kyle Busch after being raced “too hard”: pic.twitter.com/XwsjzAt47H — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) March 6, 2022

“Kyle and I have always raced each other with respect. Obviously, Kyle’s really passionate. We’ve seen that from him for a long time, and I was in the fire on that one, but he basically just said he was mad about losing the race and didn’t mean to be so disrespectful to me.”

To close the rocky chapter between himself and Alex Bowman for good, Kyle Busch offered 48% off his 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Championship shirt in honor of Bowman’s No. 48 Camaro.