NASCAR: Kyle Busch Comments on Sunday’s Big Wreck at Michigan, Not Finishing Race

It’s no secret that NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch has had a rough go as of late.

Busch, who came into Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 with seven straight finishes outside the top-10, bowed out of action early once again. Busch was part of a nine-car accident on lap 25, which took four drivers out of the race.

Multiple cars, including @AustinCindric and @KyleBusch, are involved in this accident in Turn 2. pic.twitter.com/Ak8rPlQUG8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 7, 2022

Instead of turning around his season in preparation for the playoffs, Busch’s misfortunes continued. As Busch said after the wreck, the 37-year-old hasn’t been able to “buy a break.”

“Can’t buy a break,” Busch said. “Just was trying to bide my time and knew we weren’t necessarily going to need to be in a hurry there to get points at the end of that stage. It was going to be a 40-lap run and it was going to be plenty of time to get back up there because we had a really fast car – had a really fast Interstate Batteries Camry, it was looking really good for the day and obviously not a good result.

“Just got squeezed between the 10 [Aric Almirola] spinning and myself and the fence. Just don’t get it man, just can’t buy a break right now.”

Starting in the third position, Busch finished 36th.

It’s Been a Week to Forget for Kyle Busch

Busch’s struggles on the track are frustrating, though it doesn’t compare to what he and his family dealt with leading up to raceday. Busch was at the Mall of America with his wife and two kids last Thursday when gunshots were fired inside the building.

Everyone at the mall escaped without injury, but it was scary situation nonetheless for Busch and his family. Ahead of the race at Michigan International Speedway, Busch described those moments inside the Mall of America.

“There was definitely a sense of danger, a huge sense,” Busch told reporters, via Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports. “Samantha called me and we had no idea. Brexton and I were actually in line for a ride, we were next to go on that ride. She called me and I answered and we skipped right through going on the ride and went straight back out the exit.”