NASCAR: Kyle Busch Makes a ‘Friendly Wager’ With Chandler Smith for COTA Trucks Race

NASCAR driver Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch made a friendly wager over this week’s Trucks race on Monday.

And wouldn’t you know it, the 19-year-old made the wager on Twitter and Kyle Busch accepted it. The Twitter bet didn’t clarify if the winner between the two had to win the race. One has to assume the winner finishes higher than the other racer.

Anyway, the 36-year-old racer proposed the loser would clean windshields of all the cars at Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Lower finisher cleans all the windshields at @KBMteam next wk https://t.co/LD10osetRw — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) March 21, 2022

At the time of this story, Smith hadn’t accepted the wager. No doubt Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch will go back and forth this week about it.

Another key point is that we don’t know how many Kyle Busch Motorsports cars are involved. Does that mean the race entries or the employees’ cars? We’ll likely find out more later in the week.

The 19-year-old Smith drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He started from the pole at Atlanta this past Saturday but finished fourth. The driver won the Las Vegas trucks race earlier this month after starting third in qualifying.

Chandler Smith and Kyle Busch will battle the Camping World Trucks field at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Social Media Loves the Smith Vs. Kyle Exchange

Maybe it was the Monday blahs. Or maybe Smith made this bet to stir things up with his boss before becoming a daddy.

Chandler Smith announced early last month he was going to be a father. According to his team’s website, Smith married his high school sweetheart, Kenzie Grams, on July 17.

Either way, Smith’s feeling like he’s got nothing to lose against his boss. Smith won at Las Vegas after qualifying third. This past Saturday, the driver finished fourth after starting the race from the pole.

Twitter fan Robert Searcy had a better idea. His Twitter bet proposal had Chandler beating his owner and Kyle Busch racing in an Xfinity race for Joe Gibbs like last year.

“I don’t want to think about a flipside because I #havefaith that you’ll beat your boss again,” Searcy said.

Another fan said the loser should wash the other’s car. Maybe that’s where Kyle Busch got his idea for this wager.

One fan said there should be a dunk tank, while another said, “Lowest finisher has to shave Austin Dillon’s grey spot.”

Er, ok there, guy. Let’s put that on the shelf and revisit it later.

Winning In Kyle Busch’s Blood

Last season, Kyle Busch won twice in five Trucks races. He’s got an all-time high of 61 victories total in 160 starts.

Last month, NASCAR.com learned that the driver/owner said he would not compete in any Xfinity Series races. The Xfinity Series great participated in five races last year, picking up his 100th win at Nashville Superspeedway. Overall, he’s got 102 wins in 362 Xfinity starts.

Remember when Kyle Busch ran all three NASCAR weekend events? Well, the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series champion has the most wins (222) across all three NASCAR divisions.