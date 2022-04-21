NASCAR: Kyle Busch Recreates Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski ‘Bad Boys for Life’ Video Following Bristol Win

After winning his 60th race in the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Busch felt like being a little smug, something for all the haters out there. If you remember that Bad Boys for Life video that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski filmed after teaming up in Tampa Bay officially, this will seem familiar. It features a couple of Busch’s friends and is…interesting to say the least.

Hey, if your friend wins his 60th Cup Series race and you don’t take your shirt off for his Instagram video, are you really a friend at all?

The NASCAR season wasn’t going great for Kyle Busch leading up to this race. He had some good races, however, he had an issue with finishing. While he was still struggling to catch the leaders in this race, things opened up after Chase Briscoe spun himself and Tyler Reddick out on the track.

A lot has been said, especially from Busch, about last-second wins. Sometimes it’s after a restart. Then again, it might be like Busch’s win. Third isn’t a bad place to be when you’re racing on dirt and the race is coming to an end. Who knows what might happen when those lead cars can see the finish line. In this case, Reddick and Briscoe spun out and ended up settling for lower places. Reddick managed to pull off 2nd.

So, how did Busch do, Outsiders? You like the swaggy attitude or did it come off as… strange?

NASCAR Vet Kyle Busch Breaks Down Career and Life on Uncut with Jay Cutler

After his win on the dirt at Bristol, NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch took the time to visit and talk on Uncut with Jay Cutler. Outsider’s Chief Design Officer talked with the winner of the latest Cup Series race and got the details on quite a bit. Among the topics that Busch discussed with Jay Cutler were the early days of his career, his son’s early and budding career, and the new cars that have been making history each week.

His son is only 6-years-old and racing little carts. Oh, and he’s winning. Brexton is following in his father’s footsteps and already proving to be better than many of his peers. Busch is a proud dad and this year, Brexton was the first to get a win. Now, dad has a win and one of the sickest trophies in all of NASCAR.

Check out the episode and listen to the conversation between two great athletes.