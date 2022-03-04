NASCAR: Kyle Busch Returning To Truck Series Tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This Sunday’s NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Cup Series Race is this weekend’s main attraction. However, it’s far from the only event NASCAR has to offer. Ahead of the iconic Sin City race, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The qualifying race begins at 5:00 PM ET, with the green flag dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Both can be viewed on FS1.

Now, full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers are only allowed to compete in a maximum of five Truck Series races per season. But Truck Series enthusiast Kyle Busch is burning one of his five tonight.

“Competing in the Camping World Truck Series in my own equipment is something I really enjoy doing,” Kyle Busch says of the unique race. “As long as I’m allowed to race and my name is on the door, I’ll be running as many as I possibly can. I know everyone at KBM worked hard alongside the folks at Toyota and TRD on this new Tundra TRD Pro. It’s really sharp looking and I’m looking forward to hitting the track in Vegas for my first race with it.”

As always, the competition will consist of 36 racers driving modified-production pickup trucks. At its inception, the series was utilized by veteran short-track drivers unable to find success in other NASCAR series.

Today, however, younger drivers compete in the series, using it as a springboard for their careers. The veteran driver, Kyle Busch, will race alongside NASCAR newcomers including Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray, and Jack Wood.

Kyle Busch Projected to Win Truck Series in Las Vegas

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch is projected to win tonight’s race. Along with being a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, the dominant NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor also has 61 Truck Series victories under his belt. In fact, Kyle Busch holds the title as the Truck Series’ winningest driver of all time.

Typically, Kyle Busch refrains from competing in any non-Cup Series races. He’s so passionate about the Truck Series, however, that he never misses a five-race season.

The 36-year-old driver hasn’t competed in a Truck Series race since last June’s competition at the Pocono Raceway, in which he finished second. This year, however, the NASCAR veteran intends to bring his A-game behind the wheel of his #51 Toyota. He’ll need it, too, as he’s sharing the track with a number of hungry young drivers, anxious to prove themselves against the Truck Series legend.

Twenty-five-year-old Ben Rhodes and 27-year-old Austin Hill are just two of the many talented newcomers to compete against Kyle Busch in tonight’s Truck Series. Busch will also have female Truck Series racer, Hailie Deegan, to contend with.

As the only female driver in the race, Deegan has extra motivation to win. The young driver said the following about competing in the male-dominated field. “I think that when it comes to inspiring younger girls, that’s what I love. That’s what motivates me to keep going and keep pushing.”